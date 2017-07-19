After being traded by Tigers in Kansas City, it’s #BaseballHugs all around for J.D. Martinez

Detroit Tigers slugger J.D Martinez was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday hours before the Royals hosted the Tigers. His former teammates offered hugs and words of encouragement on his way out.
The best comment?
“Go win yourself a ring,” Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee said.
Martinez, a 29-year-old outfielder, is making $11.75 million this year and can become a free agent after the season. The former All-Star is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.
He arrived in Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon to join the Diamondbacks (54-39), who are in the midst of a series with the Reds and seeking a late postseason push.
Martinez, who didn’t play Tuesday night in Kansas City after being informed of the trade, was already penciled in as a starter for the Diamondbacks for Wednesday’s game.
