Cubs’ Kris Bryant leaves game after head-first slide into third base

Head-first slides are becoming dangerous.
Angels outfielder Mike Trout tore a ligament in his thumb on a head-first slide into second base and went on the disabled list.
Astros shortstop Carlos Correra hurt his thumb on a slide into home plate on July 4 and aggravated it on a swing earlier this week. He’s on the disabled list.
On Wednesday, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant made a head-first slide into third base against the Braves and left the game. Head-first slides may not be the best idea, unless a player is wearing an “oven mitt,” like the Royals’ Whit Merrifield.
Here is video of the play in which Bryant appeared to hurt his hand:
Tyler Flowers picks off #Cubs' Kris Bryant - who appears to have injured his left finger in the slide & had to be removed from game #Braves pic.twitter.com/R0mEHEWvhS— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 19, 2017
UPDATE: Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reported that Bryant has a sprained pinky.
