Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.
Baseball

July 19, 2017 11:43 AM

Cubs’ Kris Bryant leaves game after head-first slide into third base

By Pete Grathoff

By Pete Grathoff

Head-first slides are becoming dangerous.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout tore a ligament in his thumb on a head-first slide into second base and went on the disabled list.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correra hurt his thumb on a slide into home plate on July 4 and aggravated it on a swing earlier this week. He’s on the disabled list.

On Wednesday, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant made a head-first slide into third base against the Braves and left the game. Head-first slides may not be the best idea, unless a player is wearing an “oven mitt,” like the Royals’ Whit Merrifield.

Here is video of the play in which Bryant appeared to hurt his hand:

UPDATE: Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago reported that Bryant has a sprained pinky.

