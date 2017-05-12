Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, a career .276 hitter in 12 seasons in the majors, will donate $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday.
Orioles outfielder Adam Jones to donate $20,000 to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

By RUSTIN DODD

rdodd@kcstar.com

May 12, 2017 6:31 PM

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones has become a regular visitor to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum over the years. In his estimation, he has been to the museum, in the historic 18th and Vine district, more than 15 times. He has struck up a friendship with its president, Bob Kendrick; he has soaked in the history of the game.

And now, he will donate $20,000 to the cause. Jones plans to visit the museum and meet with Kendrick on Saturday before the second game of a three-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. He will officially deliver his donation while taking another tour.

The donation comes nearly two weeks after Jones was the target of verbal abuse during a road game at Boston’s Fenway Park on May 1. Jones told reporters in Boston that at least one fan yelled a racial slur during the game.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,’’ Jones said, according to USA Today. “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.’’

Jones, 31, is in his 12th major-league season and his 10th in Baltimore. He has appeared in five All-Star Games and won three Gold Gloves.

