T-Bones utility player Nate Tenbrink retires; Ottawa AD wins NAIA award

Tenbrink retires from T-Bones
The T-Bones announced the retirement of utility player and Kansas City native Nate Tenbrink on Thursday.
Tenbrink, 30, spent the past two seasons with the T-Bones after spending most of his career in the Seattle Mariners’ organization.
After hitting a team-best .335 in 2015, Tenbrink battled injuries and played in only eight games in 2016.
The T-Bones also announced a trade of pitcher Jordan Cooper to Wichita for a player to be named later.
“Being able to extend my career in Kansas City is something I will always cherish,” said Tenbrink, an Olathe Northwest High School graduate who played collegiately at Kansas State.
“Having family, friends, and all of the faithful T-Bones fans come out and support me day in and day out made this experience one of my favorites and most memorable in my nine-year career. I can’t thank the front office and staff enough for everything they did for my family and me during the past two seasons.”
Ottawa’s Conner wins NAIA AD honor
Ottawa University’s Arabie Conner was named the Under Armour NAIA Athletic Director of the Year on Thursday. Conner, who is in her 11th year leading OU’s department, will be recognized on June 13 in Orlando, Fla.
“I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award and I am very proud of her for her leadership here at OU and in the athletics industry,” OU president Kevin Eichner said.
Star news services
