Miami Marlins purchase contract of T-Bones pitcher

The T-Bones lost a pitcher on Thursday, and they couldn’t be happier for him.
The Miami Marlins purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham, who was 3-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts for the T-Bones last year.
“We’re proud of Mike and wish him the best with the Marlins,” said T-Bones General Manager Chris Browne said in a news release. “I know he’ll make the most of this opportunity. Mike’s a talented pitcher with local ties, so this is a great story for the T-Bones as well.”
Kickham, who is 6 foot 4, 220 pounds, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2010. He reached the majors in 2012, when he was 0-3 with a 10.98 ERA in 14 games, including three starts. He struck out 29 and walked 10 in 28 1/3 innings. The following season, Kickham appeared in two games and had a 22.50 ERA.
Kickham, 28, was born in St. Louis and grew up in Springfield, Mo. After high school, he attended Missouri State.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments