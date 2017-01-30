Baseball strips Cardinals of two draft picks as penalty for hacking scandal

Major League Baseball on Monday handed down its punishment to the St. Louis Cardinals for their hacking scandal.
The Cardinals previously were found to have illegally tapped into the Houston Astros’ baseball operations database. On Monday, Commissioner Rob Manfred ruled that the Astros will receive the Cardinals’ first two picks in this year’s draft (Nos. 56 and 75) and the Cardinals will have to pay $2 million to the Astros.
Christopher Correa, the Cardinals’ former director of scouting who was found to have gotten into the Astros’ database, was also banned from baseball. Last year, Correa pleaded guilty in federal court to hacking into Houston’s system.
Correa pleaded guilty to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer from 2013 to at least 2014 and last July was sentenced by a federal judge to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay the Astros $279,038.65 in restitution.
