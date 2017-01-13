Baseball

January 13, 2017 5:23 PM

T-Bones acquire former Royals draft pick in ‘blockbuster’ trade with New Jersey

The Kansas City T-Bones announced Friday that they have acquired three players — including former Royals prospect Daniel Rockett — in an eight-player trade with New Jersey of the Can-Am League.

In addition to Rockett, an outfielder the Royals selected in the ninth round of the 2013 draft out of the University of Texas at San Antonio, the T-Bones received shortstop Eddie Newton and pitcher Lee Sosa in exchange for pitchers Evan DeLuca, Sean Furney and Jared Messer, infielder Ryan Retz and a player to be named later.

“We realize that we’re giving up a lot of value here, but sometimes the best trades, especially blockbuster trades like this one, hurt a little,” T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne said in a release. “In a trade that helps both teams, you have to give up talent in order to get talent.”

Rockett, who played at Class-A Wilmington from 2014-15, hit .372 in 57 games for New Jersey last season.

Newton hit .244 with 50 RBIs in 89 games in 2016, playing for new T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra. Sosa went 9-6 with a 2.51 ERA in 23 games.

“I am happy to acquire three players that I’m familiar with and who understand my passion for the game,” Calfapietra said in the release.

