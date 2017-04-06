Blue Valley defensive coach to succeed Eric Driskell, Hesston High football coach to lead BV Northwest

Nearly two months have passed since Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell died after a ruptured brain aneurysm in February. The high school and the entire district are still recovering from the shock of his early death — but they’re moving forward, announcing Thursday that defensive line coach Allen Terrell would take over duties as head coach.
Terrell had been an assistant at Blue Valley since 2012 and was the head coach at Turner High prior to that. The move is pending board approval.
“We are excited for Allen to assume the position of head football coach at Blue Valley High School,” principal Scott Bacon said in a release. “We are confident that he will provide the leadership and core values that have contributed to the success and uniqueness of this program.”
Blue Valley’s announcment accompanies BV Northwest’s announcement from earlier in the week. The school revealed Tuesday it would hire Clint Rider to replace Mike Zegunis as the head football coach.
Zegunis announced his decision to leave in mid-February, right after Driskell fell ill. Zegunis will return to the sidelines as an assistant coach at the new Olathe West this summer.
Rider led Hesston High, a Class 3A school north of Wichita, to a 36-9 record and the 2016 state championship game during his four-year tenure.
