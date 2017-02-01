National Signing Day: Where area high schoolers will play college football

Jake Roark, Blue Springs South, K, Kansas State
The kicker made all 26 extra points and added eight field goals in his senior season. He will walk on.
Harrison Van Dyne, Blue Valley, WR, Minnesota
A 6-5 target, he caught 67 passes for 1,096 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior year.
Jafar Armstrong, Bishop Miege, WR, Notre Dame
He broke the Kansas high school state record with 45 career receiving touchdowns.
Djimon Colbert, Bishop Miege, CB, Iowa
A cornerback with good size (6-1, 215), he was a shutdown presence in the Miege secondary.
Colin Grunhard, Bishop Miege, OL, Notre Dame
The son of former Chiefs lineman Tim Grunhard will follow in his father’s footsteps, heading to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on.
Landry Weber, Bishop Miege, WR/DB, Kansas State
The preferred walk-on played both ways for Miege. He caught 17 touchdowns.
Dalton Hill, Lee’s Summit, QB, Missouri State
As a senior, Hill passed for 2,320 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 743 yards.
Quinton Lee, Lee’s Summit, DE/LB, Missouri State
The hybrid defensive end/linebacker was a three-year starter for the Tigers.
Da’Ron Davis, Lee’s Summit North, WR, Missouri
After transferring from Hogan Prep, Davis caught 56 passes for 703 yards and five touchdowns with Lee’s Summit North.
Cameron Hairston, Lee’s Summit North, WR, Connecticut
An athletic multi-sport athlete, he caught 51 passes for 810 yards in 10 games.
Quinton McQuillan, Lansing, HB, Kansas
In nine games in 2016, he topped 100 yards four times and added 12 touchdowns.
Jay Dineen, Lawrence Free State, LB, Kansas
He totaled nearly 100 solo tackles as a senior, 22 of them in the backfield.
Zack Sanders, Lawrence Free State, CB, Missouri State
Sanders rarely left the field in his senior season and was named all-conference at three positions.
Drew Wise, Lawrence Free State, OL, Missouri
Wise is the nation’s 12th-ranked long-snapper, and he will walk-on for the Tigers.
Matt Gauert, Lee’s Summit West, OL, Air Force
The two-time all-conference selection allowed only one sack all season. He was credited with 29 pancake blocks.
Armand Baker, Liberty North, TE, Missouri State
A three-sport athlete at Liberty North, Baker has only played football for two seasons. He is an asset as a blocker and receiver.
Chester Graves, Park Hill, DE/LB, Mississippi
Graves made the announcement Wednesday. He had 126 tackles, including 25 for loss, in 2016.
Jake Springer, Park Hill South, DB, Navy
A two-way player, Springer scored touchdowns in four different methods last year. His future is likely on defense.
Dillon Thomas, Park Hill South, DB, Northern Illinois
A natural safety, Thomas had eight interceptions in his career. But he also caught 10 touchdown passes.
Derek Kohler, Platte County, OL, Missouri State
A three-year starter, Kohler anchored a line that scored 57 touchdowns in 2016.
Anthony Payne, Raymore-Peculiar, DL, Kansas State
A versatile defensive lineman, Payne had 80 tackles and eight sacks as a senior.
Ross Elder, Rockhurst, DB, Kansas State
A preferred walk-on, Elder totaled 90 tackles, four interceptions, four blocked kicks and two defensive touchdowns last fall.
Chance May, Rockhurst, QB/LB, Missouri
While his best position was linebacker, he served as the Hawklets’ quarterback last year. He will be a preferred walk-on.
Carter Selzer, Rockhurst, TE/DE, Michigan
After playing on both sides of the ball for the Hawklets, Selzer will head to Michigan as a preferred walk-on.
Cornelius Ruff, Schlagle, RB, Kansas State
As a workhorse running back, Ruff ran for 3,448 yards and 45 touchdowns in the last two years. He is a preferred walk-on.
Julian Ross, Staley, RB, Ohio
The Star’s All-Metro player of the year rushed for 2,257 yards and totaled 41 touchdowns.
Sammy Wheeler, St. James Academy, QB, Kansas State
A dual-threat style quarterback, he totaled 18 touchdowns in his senior year.
Angel Dominguez, St. Thomas Aquinas, DE, Iowa State
He missed his senior season with a knee injury but still had plenty of interest. He bypassed offers from Kansas State and KU.
other KC football signings by high school
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Eric Scott, Illinois State
Jackson Brimblecom, Benedictine
Luke Murphy, Missouri Western
Jackson Sherley, MidAmerica Nazarene
BELTON
Tui Huston-Asaeli, Lincoln
Christopher McDonald, Avila
Dylon Smith, Baker
Nick Snider, Baker
BISHOP MIEGE
Antonio Franco, Saint Mary
BLUE SPRINGS
Forest Dodge, Central Methodist
Joey Janes, St. Mary
Tanner Taula, Illinois State
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH
Camden Sprouse, Truman State
Collin West, Missouri S&T
BLUE VALLEY
Will Evans, Washburn
Zach Gill, Benedictine
Gus Gomez, Northwest Missouri State
BLUE VALLEY NORTH
Keilon Hunter, Northwest Missouri State
Peter Klug, South Dakota
Zach van der Lek, Bethany
Zac Bayless, William Jewell
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST
Garret Tierney, Washburn
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST
Ross Wagers, Missouri Southern
BLUE VALLEY WEST
Jonathan Lacy, Baker
BONNER SPRINGS
Davon Williams, Independence CC
CENTER
Aaron Cox, Peru State
Cristian Cox, Pittsburg State
Langdon Douglas, Peru State
Marquae Richardson, Quincy
Rachaad White, Nebraska-Kearney
DE SOTO
Chance Montgomery, Fort Hays State
EUDORA
Lee Andrews, Baker
GARDNER EDGERTON
Griffin Johns, Baker
Hunter Skeens, Washburn
Sam Stranathan, Washburn
GRAIN VALLEY
Cody Richardson, Missouri Western
Kole Wagener, William Jewell
GRANDVIEW
Sylvester Brewster, Missouri Southern
HARRISONVILLE
Isack Jordan, Fort Hays State
Morgan Selemaea, Pittsburg State
Joe Snooks, Pittsburg State
HOGAN PREP
Jai’len Jones, Pittsburg State
KEARNEY
Ethan Luft, William Jewell
Jacob Marshall, Lincoln
LAWRENCE
Trey Moore, Emporia State
LAWRENCE FREE STATE
Dallas Crittenden, William Jewell
Chase Houk, Baker
LEAVENWORTH
William Douthitt, Saint Mary
Terrance Johnson, Benedictine
LEE’S SUMMIT
Sam Buckner, Evangel
Salvatore Garozzo, Central Missouri
Zavian Hill, Truman State
David Williams, Sterling
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH
Tori Hicks, Missouri Western
JaiQwan Monroe, Butler CC
Josh Vickerson, Missouri Valley
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST
Kyle Callahan, Avila
Spencer Etters, Missouri Western
Justin Dooley, Howard
Zach Shanholtzer, Pittsburg State
LIBERTY
Spencer Hollowell, Missouri Western
Bennett Swope, Truman State
Max Wittman, Northwest Missouri State
LIBERTY NORTH
Kenton Brandeberry, Saint Mary
Michael Neisler, Truman State
Daterraion Richardson, Southeast Missouri State
LINCOLN PREP
Travis Martin, Lincoln University
Michael Merrit, Langston
LONE JACK
Wyatt Titus, Truman State
LOUISBURG
Korbin Hankinson, Missouri Southern
Mason Koechner, Garden City CC
MARANATHA CHRISTIAN
Micah Webb, MidAmerica Nazarene
MILL VALLEY
DJ Graviette, Benedictine
Keegan Zars, Missouri Western
NORTH KANSAS CITY
Nathan Shook, Quincy
OAK GROVE
Drake Brady, Avila
Tanner Fleming, Missouri Valley
Austin Kemp, Missouri Western
Jake Moore, William Jewell
David Saucedo, Avila
OAK PARK
Israel Esteban, Saint Mary
Kyle Linville, Central Missouri
Forrest Rhea, Saint Mary
ODESSA
Jase Hollingsworth, Missouri Western
O’HARA
Peyton Jones, Illinois State
OLATHE NORTH
Jonya Boyd, Coffeyville CC
OLATHE NORTHWEST
Jamison Baiza, Evangel
Conrad Kaminsky, Benedictine
Hunter Patterson, Missouri Western
Matt Vanderslice, Northern Iowa
David Boschma, Central College
OLATHE SOUTH
Tre Adger, Benedictine
PAOLA
Cameron Seck, South Dakota
PARK HILL
Landen Brown, Peru State
Quinton Harris, Washburn
Parker Sampson, Northwest Missouri State
Zach Suppes, Missouri Western
Seven Wilson, South Dakota State
Brent Woods, Grand View
PARK HILL SOUTH
Everett Horton, Missouri Western
Payton Ireland, Benedictine
Zach Suchanick, Quincy
Trace Weatherford, Truman State
PEMBROKE HILL
Travis Sedlock, Denison
PIPER
Dirk Beashore, Benedictine
Dominic Dreger, Saint Mary
PLATTE COUNTY
Kevin Neal, Washburn
Carter Nugent, Ottawa
TJ Guillory, William Jewell
RAYMORE-PECULIAR
Nick Cook, Pittsburg State
Andrew Houston, Central Missouri
RAYTOWN
Jacob Smirl, Central Missouri
RAYTOWN SOUTH
Marcus Brown, Missouri Western
ROCKHURST
Cameron Reller, Colorado School of Mines
RUSKIN
Tayshon Wrench, Missouri Western
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST
Calvin Ball, Baker
Trevor Thompson, Colgate
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH
Danny Presler, William Jewell
Will Schneider, William Jewell
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST
Preston Killingsworth, Sterling College
Baqurious Stokes, Garden City CC
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH
Ciaron Willis, MidAmerica Nazarene
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST
Jason Meeker, Baker
Israel Watson, Butler CC
SPRING HILL
Sam Arnold, Fort Scott CC
Justyn Kyner, Baker
Nick Sprague, MidAmerica Nazarene
STALEY
Hunter Heyne, Lincoln
Eli Ross, Northwest Missouri State
Jared Vineyard, Northwest Missouri State
ST. JAMES ACADEMY
Travis Pickert, Illinois State
Bryce Steffens, Missouri Western
ST. PIUS X
Matt Braman, Benedictine
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS
Nick Bulleigh, Colorado School of Mines
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN
Sam Huckabee, Baker
Caden Robinson, Evangel University
TONGANOXIE
Jordan Brown, Baker
Michael Mast, Benedictine
TRUMAN
Malik Robinson, Missouri Valley
TURNER
Manuel Hernandez, Avila
WILLIAM CHRISMAN
James Bailey, Western Illinois
Kyron Mason, Missouri Western
Cameron Watters, Central Methodist
Comments