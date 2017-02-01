High School Football

February 1, 2017 11:08 PM

National Signing Day: Where area high schoolers will play college football

By Sam McDowell

Jake Roark, Blue Springs South, K, Kansas State

The kicker made all 26 extra points and added eight field goals in his senior season. He will walk on.

Harrison Van Dyne, Blue Valley, WR, Minnesota

A 6-5 target, he caught 67 passes for 1,096 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior year.

Jafar Armstrong, Bishop Miege, WR, Notre Dame

He broke the Kansas high school state record with 45 career receiving touchdowns.

Djimon Colbert, Bishop Miege, CB, Iowa

A cornerback with good size (6-1, 215), he was a shutdown presence in the Miege secondary.

Colin Grunhard, Bishop Miege, OL, Notre Dame

The son of former Chiefs lineman Tim Grunhard will follow in his father’s footsteps, heading to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on.

Landry Weber, Bishop Miege, WR/DB, Kansas State

The preferred walk-on played both ways for Miege. He caught 17 touchdowns.

Dalton Hill, Lee’s Summit, QB, Missouri State

As a senior, Hill passed for 2,320 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 743 yards.

Quinton Lee, Lee’s Summit, DE/LB, Missouri State

The hybrid defensive end/linebacker was a three-year starter for the Tigers.

Da’Ron Davis, Lee’s Summit North, WR, Missouri

After transferring from Hogan Prep, Davis caught 56 passes for 703 yards and five touchdowns with Lee’s Summit North.

Cameron Hairston, Lee’s Summit North, WR, Connecticut

An athletic multi-sport athlete, he caught 51 passes for 810 yards in 10 games.

Quinton McQuillan, Lansing, HB, Kansas

In nine games in 2016, he topped 100 yards four times and added 12 touchdowns.

Jay Dineen, Lawrence Free State, LB, Kansas

He totaled nearly 100 solo tackles as a senior, 22 of them in the backfield.

Zack Sanders, Lawrence Free State, CB, Missouri State

Sanders rarely left the field in his senior season and was named all-conference at three positions.

Drew Wise, Lawrence Free State, OL, Missouri

Wise is the nation’s 12th-ranked long-snapper, and he will walk-on for the Tigers.

Matt Gauert, Lee’s Summit West, OL, Air Force

The two-time all-conference selection allowed only one sack all season. He was credited with 29 pancake blocks.

Armand Baker, Liberty North, TE, Missouri State

A three-sport athlete at Liberty North, Baker has only played football for two seasons. He is an asset as a blocker and receiver.

Chester Graves, Park Hill, DE/LB, Mississippi

Graves made the announcement Wednesday. He had 126 tackles, including 25 for loss, in 2016.

Jake Springer, Park Hill South, DB, Navy

A two-way player, Springer scored touchdowns in four different methods last year. His future is likely on defense.

Dillon Thomas, Park Hill South, DB, Northern Illinois

A natural safety, Thomas had eight interceptions in his career. But he also caught 10 touchdown passes.

Derek Kohler, Platte County, OL, Missouri State

A three-year starter, Kohler anchored a line that scored 57 touchdowns in 2016.

Anthony Payne, Raymore-Peculiar, DL, Kansas State

A versatile defensive lineman, Payne had 80 tackles and eight sacks as a senior.

Ross Elder, Rockhurst, DB, Kansas State

A preferred walk-on, Elder totaled 90 tackles, four interceptions, four blocked kicks and two defensive touchdowns last fall.

Chance May, Rockhurst, QB/LB, Missouri

While his best position was linebacker, he served as the Hawklets’ quarterback last year. He will be a preferred walk-on.

Carter Selzer, Rockhurst, TE/DE, Michigan

After playing on both sides of the ball for the Hawklets, Selzer will head to Michigan as a preferred walk-on.

Cornelius Ruff, Schlagle, RB, Kansas State

As a workhorse running back, Ruff ran for 3,448 yards and 45 touchdowns in the last two years. He is a preferred walk-on.

Julian Ross, Staley, RB, Ohio

The Star’s All-Metro player of the year rushed for 2,257 yards and totaled 41 touchdowns.

Sammy Wheeler, St. James Academy, QB, Kansas State

A dual-threat style quarterback, he totaled 18 touchdowns in his senior year.

Angel Dominguez, St. Thomas Aquinas, DE, Iowa State

He missed his senior season with a knee injury but still had plenty of interest. He bypassed offers from Kansas State and KU.

other KC football signings by high school

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Eric Scott, Illinois State

Jackson Brimblecom, Benedictine

Luke Murphy, Missouri Western

Jackson Sherley, MidAmerica Nazarene

BELTON

Tui Huston-Asaeli, Lincoln

Christopher McDonald, Avila

Dylon Smith, Baker

Nick Snider, Baker

BISHOP MIEGE

Antonio Franco, Saint Mary

BLUE SPRINGS

Forest Dodge, Central Methodist

Joey Janes, St. Mary

Tanner Taula, Illinois State

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

Camden Sprouse, Truman State

Collin West, Missouri S&T

BLUE VALLEY

Will Evans, Washburn

Zach Gill, Benedictine

Gus Gomez, Northwest Missouri State

BLUE VALLEY NORTH

Keilon Hunter, Northwest Missouri State

Peter Klug, South Dakota

Zach van der Lek, Bethany

Zac Bayless, William Jewell

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST

Garret Tierney, Washburn

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST

Ross Wagers, Missouri Southern

BLUE VALLEY WEST

Jonathan Lacy, Baker

BONNER SPRINGS

Davon Williams, Independence CC

CENTER

Aaron Cox, Peru State

Cristian Cox, Pittsburg State

Langdon Douglas, Peru State

Marquae Richardson, Quincy

Rachaad White, Nebraska-Kearney

DE SOTO

Chance Montgomery, Fort Hays State

EUDORA

Lee Andrews, Baker

GARDNER EDGERTON

Griffin Johns, Baker

Hunter Skeens, Washburn

Sam Stranathan, Washburn

GRAIN VALLEY

Cody Richardson, Missouri Western

Kole Wagener, William Jewell

GRANDVIEW

Sylvester Brewster, Missouri Southern

HARRISONVILLE

Isack Jordan, Fort Hays State

Morgan Selemaea, Pittsburg State

Joe Snooks, Pittsburg State

HOGAN PREP

Jai’len Jones, Pittsburg State

KEARNEY

Ethan Luft, William Jewell

Jacob Marshall, Lincoln

LAWRENCE

Trey Moore, Emporia State

LAWRENCE FREE STATE

Dallas Crittenden, William Jewell

Chase Houk, Baker

LEAVENWORTH

William Douthitt, Saint Mary

Terrance Johnson, Benedictine

LEE’S SUMMIT

Sam Buckner, Evangel

Salvatore Garozzo, Central Missouri

Zavian Hill, Truman State

David Williams, Sterling

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

Tori Hicks, Missouri Western

JaiQwan Monroe, Butler CC

Josh Vickerson, Missouri Valley

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST

Kyle Callahan, Avila

Spencer Etters, Missouri Western

Justin Dooley, Howard

Zach Shanholtzer, Pittsburg State

LIBERTY

Spencer Hollowell, Missouri Western

Bennett Swope, Truman State

Max Wittman, Northwest Missouri State

LIBERTY NORTH

Kenton Brandeberry, Saint Mary

Michael Neisler, Truman State

Daterraion Richardson, Southeast Missouri State

LINCOLN PREP

Travis Martin, Lincoln University

Michael Merrit, Langston

LONE JACK

Wyatt Titus, Truman State

LOUISBURG

Korbin Hankinson, Missouri Southern

Mason Koechner, Garden City CC

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN

Micah Webb, MidAmerica Nazarene

MILL VALLEY

DJ Graviette, Benedictine

Keegan Zars, Missouri Western

NORTH KANSAS CITY

Nathan Shook, Quincy

OAK GROVE

Drake Brady, Avila

Tanner Fleming, Missouri Valley

Austin Kemp, Missouri Western

Jake Moore, William Jewell

David Saucedo, Avila

OAK PARK

Israel Esteban, Saint Mary

Kyle Linville, Central Missouri

Forrest Rhea, Saint Mary

ODESSA

Jase Hollingsworth, Missouri Western

O’HARA

Peyton Jones, Illinois State

OLATHE NORTH

Jonya Boyd, Coffeyville CC

OLATHE NORTHWEST

Jamison Baiza, Evangel

Conrad Kaminsky, Benedictine

Hunter Patterson, Missouri Western

Matt Vanderslice, Northern Iowa

David Boschma, Central College

OLATHE SOUTH

Tre Adger, Benedictine

PAOLA

Cameron Seck, South Dakota

PARK HILL

Landen Brown, Peru State

Quinton Harris, Washburn

Parker Sampson, Northwest Missouri State

Zach Suppes, Missouri Western

Seven Wilson, South Dakota State

Brent Woods, Grand View

PARK HILL SOUTH

Everett Horton, Missouri Western

Payton Ireland, Benedictine

Zach Suchanick, Quincy

Trace Weatherford, Truman State

PEMBROKE HILL

Travis Sedlock, Denison

PIPER

Dirk Beashore, Benedictine

Dominic Dreger, Saint Mary

PLATTE COUNTY

Kevin Neal, Washburn

Carter Nugent, Ottawa

TJ Guillory, William Jewell

RAYMORE-PECULIAR

Nick Cook, Pittsburg State

Andrew Houston, Central Missouri

RAYTOWN

Jacob Smirl, Central Missouri

RAYTOWN SOUTH

Marcus Brown, Missouri Western

ROCKHURST

Cameron Reller, Colorado School of Mines

RUSKIN

Tayshon Wrench, Missouri Western

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST

Calvin Ball, Baker

Trevor Thompson, Colgate

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH

Danny Presler, William Jewell

Will Schneider, William Jewell

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST

Preston Killingsworth, Sterling College

Baqurious Stokes, Garden City CC

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH

Ciaron Willis, MidAmerica Nazarene

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST

Jason Meeker, Baker

Israel Watson, Butler CC

SPRING HILL

Sam Arnold, Fort Scott CC

Justyn Kyner, Baker

Nick Sprague, MidAmerica Nazarene

STALEY

Hunter Heyne, Lincoln

Eli Ross, Northwest Missouri State

Jared Vineyard, Northwest Missouri State

ST. JAMES ACADEMY

Travis Pickert, Illinois State

Bryce Steffens, Missouri Western

ST. PIUS X

Matt Braman, Benedictine

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Nick Bulleigh, Colorado School of Mines

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN

Sam Huckabee, Baker

Caden Robinson, Evangel University

TONGANOXIE

Jordan Brown, Baker

Michael Mast, Benedictine

TRUMAN

Malik Robinson, Missouri Valley

TURNER

Manuel Hernandez, Avila

WILLIAM CHRISMAN

James Bailey, Western Illinois

Kyron Mason, Missouri Western

Cameron Watters, Central Methodist

