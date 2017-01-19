Three Kansas City high school football players picked for Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

For three Kansas City high school football players, the season will extend one more game.
Odessa defensive lineman Jase Hollingsworth and Summit Christian Academy quarterback Sam Huckabee and defensive lineman Caden Robinson will compete in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, scheduled for noon Saturday at Oakland Coliseum in California.
The selections are made after putting players through a series of combine drills.
“This is a reward for all the hard work they put in this past spring and summer,” Summit Christian football coach Dalton Vann said of his two players.
The game will be available via streaming on ESPN3.
