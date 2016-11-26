Harrisonville celebrates Missouri Class 4 football title

Harrisonville defeated Kearney 21-14 in the Missouri Class 4 football state championship.
Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Kansas High Schools

Kansas high school football teams tackle first practices

Monday was the first day high school fall sports teams in Kansas could practice and Class 5A football defending state champion Mill Valley was among the teams hitting the field. Coach Joel Applebee has just six returning starters from last year's title team, but he has 23 seniors on his roster who want to duplicate last year's success.

High School Sports

Shea Rush, JaRon's son, will do what his father wasn't able to do

Shea was two months old when Roy Williams, then the coach at Kansas, pulled a scholarship offer for JaRon, then one of the nation's top recruits. JaRon and Williams haven't spoken in the 18 years since, and each say they regret how that ended. Now, Shea will play for Williams at North Carolina. (Video by Monty Davis and Sam Mellinger, Rush photos courtesy of Stephen Rock.)

Sports Videos