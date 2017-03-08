Halfcourt shot propels Liberty past Park Hill in boys basketball playoffs

At the conclusion of a handful of practices this season, the Liberty Blue Jays have lined up at halfcourt, taking turns heaving basketballs 47 feet toward the goal.
Jordan McClellan put the practice to good use Wednesday. McClellan nailed a shot from just inside halfcourt at the first-half buzzer, giving the Blue Jays a seven-point lead and a wave of momentum.
Liberty (20-8) held Park Hill (21-6) at arm's distance throughout the second half, gliding to a 57-45 win in the Missouri Class 5 boys sectionals at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
"When I first shot it, I thought it was way short, so I didn't believe it when it went in," McClellan said of his shot. "I feel like it gave us life."
After the two teams exchanged five leads in the first half, Liberty led by at least seven throughout the second. Jalen Lewis scored 13.
Park Hill senior guard Dru Smith scored a game-best 24 points in a losing effort, including 17 in the first half.
Park Hill coach Chad Jones returned from a one-game suspension, handed out after an incident at practice last week.
