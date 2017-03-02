Raytown hits buzzer beater to defeat Rockhurst in district playoffs

Missouri High School Basketball
The Star recaps championship wins for Lee's Summit West, Liberty North and Lee's Summit.
Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, right, and his mom, Sebrina Johnson, discuss the launch of his charity, Ray's Awareness, in Kansas City. To kick off the new endeavor, they are hosting a Cotton Club-themed event Saturday night in conjunction with Johnson's birthday.
A female dog found unconscious and emaciated in an alley in Leavenworth on Monday tries to recover after gaining consciousness.
A male dog found unconscious and emaciated in an alley in Leavenworth on Monday is too weak to stand after gaining consciousness.
Missouri senior wrestler J'den Cox speaks ahead of MAC Championships
KU senior Landen Lucas spoke Thursday about his senior season and the Jayhawks' final regular-season game Saturday at Oklahoma State.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Thursday about his squad as the Jayhawks head into their last regular season game Saturday at OSU.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Thursday about the Jayhawks final regular season game Saturday at Oklahoma State.
The Kansas Supreme Court has given state lawmakers until the end of June to pass a new school funding system that ensures adequate education for all students.
Rockies manager Bud Black will wear No. 10 this year to honor Dick Howser, his former manager with the Royals who died in 1987 after a battle with a brain tumor.