Barstow's Jacob Gilyard on his underdog role

KU senior center Landen Lucas talked Thursday about the Jayhawks game against Kentucky on Saturday.
KU basketball coach Bill Self spoke to reporters Thursday about the police investigation into a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, where the Jayhawks' men's basketball players and other male students live.
Fast-food employees and labor activists rallied Thursday at a Kansas City Hardee's restaurant, 5615 E. Bannister. They're continuing protests against President Donald Trump's nomination of fast-food mogul Andy Puzder as secretary of labor. Puzder, who opposes minimum wage increases, is CEO of the company that owns Hardee's and other restaurants.
The Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks have played a combined 232 years of college basketball and are separated by only 18 wins, but their fans couldn't be further from each other on who has the top program.
Brutus, a 900-pound grizzly bear, was brought by Montana Grizzly Encounter to the Washington Sportsmen's Show at the fairgrounds in Puyallup.
Near a Kansas City construction site, laborers comment on pending legislation that would allow employees at a union job site to skirt membership and not pay union dues. It's been that way in Kansas for decades.
At an Evening of Legacy event at Kansas City Scottish Rite, the contents of a time capsule from 1903 were unveiled. Items found included $500 worth of Confederate defense bonds.
Missouri coach Kim Anderson discussed an 87–74 loss Wednesday against Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. It was the Tigers' 30th consecutive loss on the road.
Chiefs safety Eric Berry and team mascot KC Wolf on Wednesday paid a visit to Mission Trail Middle School in Olathe to greet seventh-grader Sophie Schneider, won the National Football League’s NFL Play 60 Super Kid contest. The contest encourages kids to stay active, make healthy choices and get 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As the winner, Sophie, 13, will travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, when she will serve as a student correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and deliver a game ball to the field.
Chiefs safety Eric Berry wants to be in Kansas City next season, won't play in the Pro Bowl and went to Mission Trail Middle School in Olathe to greet NFL Play 60 Super Kid Sophie Schneider, a seventh-grader.