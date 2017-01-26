Barstow's Jacob Gilyard on his underdog role

Barstow senior point guard Jacob Gilyard is averaging 33.9 points per game for the Knights, who are 11-3.
Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Andy Puzder protesters rally outside of Bannister Road Hardee's

Fast-food employees and labor activists rallied Thursday at a Kansas City Hardee's restaurant, 5615 E. Bannister. They're continuing protests against President Donald Trump's nomination of fast-food mogul Andy Puzder as secretary of labor. Puzder, who opposes minimum wage increases, is CEO of the company that owns Hardee's and other restaurants.

Meet Sophie Schneider, NFL Play 60's Super Kid winner

Chiefs safety Eric Berry and team mascot KC Wolf on Wednesday paid a visit to Mission Trail Middle School in Olathe to greet seventh-grader Sophie Schneider, won the National Football League’s NFL Play 60 Super Kid contest. The contest encourages kids to stay active, make healthy choices and get 60 minutes of physical activity every day. As the winner, Sophie, 13, will travel to Houston for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, when she will serve as a student correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and deliver a game ball to the field.

