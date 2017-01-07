Lamel Robinson leads Park Hill South to win

Park Hill South sophomore Lamel Robinson has drawn Division I interest as a basketball recruit. He led the Panthers past Blue Valley North at The Best of the Midwest Showcase.
Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Drone video shows extent of damage from Grandview fire and explosion

A video from a drone shot by the Grandview Public Works Department showed the extent of the damage left by a fire and several explosions that leveled a lawn mower repair business. The video showed an aerial view of heavy construction equipment moving through the debris Wednesday as federal investigators gathered evidence.

Westport statues turn into Chiefs fans Friday

A trio of bronze historical Westport founders — John C. McCoy, Alexander Majors and Jim Bridger — were draped in Kansas City Chiefs game jerseys on Friday, tailored and installed by fabric designers at Studio Dan Meiners. The Chiefs have an bye weekend before hosting a playoff game on Jan. 15.

Pastry chef at Stock Hill shares what she cooks when she is off the clock

On her days off, Kelly Conwell, executive pastry chef at Stock Hill, a stylish new steakhouse at 4800 Main St., makes big batches of soup so she’ll have easy meals ready after long shifts. This potato soup is a go-to, one pot recipe. Conwell often adds a few diced parsnips when she has them on hand. “We eat just like everybody else does,” said Conwell, as she prepped vegetables and stirred the pot in her small galley kitchen at her apartment in Kansas City.

