Schlagle wins its first game in its first state trip since 2000

KU junior guard Devonté Graham says the Jayhawks need to stay focused after getting a big lead. Kansas didn't do that in an 85-82 loss to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals Thursday at the Sprint Center.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon talked about his team's win over Kansas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Sprint Center.
Reporters Blair Kerkhoff and Kellis Robinett recapped the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal wins of Iowa State and TCU and previewed the night session games during a Facebook Live broadcast from the Sprint Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Kansas coach Bill Self spoke during a press conference following the Jayhawks' Big 12 tournament quarterfinal loss to TCU.
Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff, who cover the Royals for The Kansas City Star, discuss the early part of spring training from Surprise, Ariz.
Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 92-83 Thursday afternoon in the Big 12 tournament, moving on to face either KU or TCU in the semifinals on Friday.
Kansas City Mayor Sly James gets an hourlong meeting with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens that James had sought for more than a month.
Kansas guard Frank Mason was recognized as Big 12 Player of the Year before the start of the Jayhawks' Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game against TCU.
Adam Purinton, the man accused in the fatal shooting at an Olathe bar last month, made a brief appearance Thursday in Johnson County District Court. Purinton, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla on Feb. 22 at Austins Bar
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said at a press conference Thursday that he would not comment about reports that he is in talks for a job in the Trump administration.