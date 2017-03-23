Collect four high school basketball state championship posters

From the first jump ball in November, until the final buzzer in March, the Kansas City-area high school basketball season was memorable.
Four teams know the celebration that is called a state championship — the Blue Valley Northwest boys, St. Thomas Aquinas girls and both the boys and girls squads at Bishop Miege.
The Star pays tribute to these state title winners with commemorative poster pages that can be printed and saved.
Area state champions
Click the school name to download the poster page. (Each page is 11 inches wide by 17 inches tall.)
6A boys: Blue Valley Northwest
http://www.kansascity.com/sports/high-school/article138016178.html
5A girls: St Thomas Aquinas
http://www.kansascity.com/sports/high-school/article138007203.html
4A boys: Bishop Miege
http://www.kansascity.com/sports/article138017348.html
4A girls: Bishop Miege
Comments