High school basketball player Ball scores 92 points

An estimated 42 million children less than 5 years old are now considered obese. Five out of six obese children are from developing countries, according to the Johns Hopkins Global Obesity Prevention Center.
Workers with the resettlement group Della Lamb Community Services joined Country Club Christian Church volunteers Tuesday in preparing a northeast Kansas City house slated to be home for a family of nine Somali refugees. The crew hopes that the family arrives soon despite President Trump's temporary travel ban, which cancelled their scheduled trip last week.
Kansas City has launched a live data portal that aims to give commuters, tourists, public safety officers and business entrepreneurs access to Smart City technology and a vision of the city of the future.
About 100 people turned out for Resist Trump on Tuesday, held in front of the Overland Park office of Sen. Pat Roberts. The local group, which opposes the president's agenda, plan protests each Tuesday for the first 100 days Trump is in office.
At a White House press conference Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer was asked to explain what President Trump meant when he said people who "want to love our country" would be allowed into the U.S. Trump had referred to the phrase multiple times recently in speeches. This video includes footage from The White House.