Former Park Hill pitcher, nephew of former major-leaguer, drafted by Milwaukee Brewers

For the second straight summer, former Park Hill standout Aaron Ashby heard his name called in the MLB Draft.
The Milwaukee Brewers selected Ashby in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the draft Tuesday.
Ashby, 20, spent last season at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., putting together one of the best pitching years in junior college baseball. A 6-1 left-hander, Ashby was 11-2 with a 2.29 earned run average. He threw three no-hitters.
A deeper delve into the numbers allured the scouts. Ashby struck out 156 batters in just 74 2/3 innings, shattering a school record. He has the best strikeout ratio per nine innings (18.8) in junior college.
Ashby, the nephew of former big-leaguer Andy Ashby, has committed to continue his college career at Tennessee. He has bypassed MLB once before. After his freshman season last spring, the Rangers selected Ashby in the 25th round. He opted instead to stick at Crowder College.
The gamble has proven beneficial. The approximate value for the 125th overall selection is $438,300, per MLB.com.
The scouting reports in Ashby detail a lefty with a fastball sitting in the lower 90s and a curveball as an out pitch. He adds in an occasional slider and changeup. Per Baseball America, Ashby has an unorthodox delivery that some scouts worry will hamper his control.
