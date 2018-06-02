High School Sports

Excelsior Springs finishes third in state baseball

The Kansas City Star

June 02, 2018 04:59 PM

Excelsior Springs baseball finished tied for third in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament.

Excelsior Springs was set to play in the third-place game against Boonville on Saturday morning in O'Fallon, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather. Both teams were awarded third place. Excelsior Springs finished the season 20-10.

Excelsior had lost to St. Mary's 6-5 on Friday in the semifinals.

St. Mary's ended up with the second-place trophy after falling to Aurora 2-0 in Saturday afternoon's championship game.

  Comments  