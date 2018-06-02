Excelsior Springs finishes third in state baseball

Excelsior Springs baseball finished tied for third in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament.
Excelsior Springs was set to play in the third-place game against Boonville on Saturday morning in O'Fallon, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather. Both teams were awarded third place. Excelsior Springs finished the season 20-10.
Excelsior had lost to St. Mary's 6-5 on Friday in the semifinals.
St. Mary's ended up with the second-place trophy after falling to Aurora 2-0 in Saturday afternoon's championship game.
Comments