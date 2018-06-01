Excelsior Springs undone by big inning at Missouri state baseball tournament

Excelsior Springs bowed out in the semifinal round of the Missouri Class 4 state high school baseball tournament with a 6-5 loss to St. Mary's on Friday at CarShield Field.
Excelsior Springs (20-10) scored two runs in the third inning and tacked on two more in the fourth to lead 4-0. But St. Mary's (18-10) turned the tables with a five-run sixth to assume a 6-4 advantage.
The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the seventh, but no more.
A pair of one-loss teams were set to meet in the later semifinal Friday night: Boonville (24-1) and Aurora (29-1).
Class 5
A day after losing 5-3 to Vianney, Blue Springs South (23-9) rallied to defeat DeSmet 4-3 for third place in O'Fallon.
Vianney (37-2) rolled to the Class 5 championship on Friday with an 8-2 win over Hickman (27-11).
Other classes
State champs were also crowned in Missouri's smaller classifications this week:
Class 1 — Oran beat St. Elizabeth 4-1 Thursday.
Class 2 — Valle Catholic beat Mansfield 12-5 Tuesday.
Class 3 — Malden beat Strafford 9-8 Wednesday.
