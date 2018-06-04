Blue Springs South's Woolf, other area stars meet in annual Missouri-Kansas series

Haley Woolf has had plenty of success in softball.
The Blue Springs South High School graduate plays for a winning club team, and she has a scholarship waiting for her next year at Evansville.
One thing she didn’t get — and she came awfully close two times — was a state championship.
“Me and all my other teammates talk about it still,” Woolf said. “It was hard to take but it was a good experience for all of us.”
Woolf and two of her Blue Springs South teammates had one more chance to experience high school glory Monday night in the 17th annual MO-KAN All-Star Softball Series at the Shawnee Mission School District Softball Complex.
A state title wasn’t on the line, but Woolf did get to play for bragging rights as one of the Missouri stars in the annual Missouri vs. Kansas competition.
“Getting to play with the best players from Kansas City on the Missouri side is awesome,” Woolf said. “It’s an honor and it’s just cool to see all the best players come together and play on one team. It’s exciting to play with people I’ve played with for the past three or four years.”
Woolf starred as a catcher and first baseman at Blue Springs South. She batted .485 her senior year with 50 hits, 30 runs 37 RBIs, and her 18 doubles gave her the career school record. She also hit five home runs in the postseason and sported a .993 fielding percentage.
“She was our anchor,” said Blue Springs South coach Kristi Williams, who served as an assistant coach for the Missouri stars Monday. “She’s not a super vocal leader, but she just always kept us level. She handled the entire pitching staff and she’d turn around and lead us at the plate too.”
Last year, Woolf powered Blue Springs South through a 24-10 season that ended with a 2-0 loss to Marquette 2-0 in the Class 4 state final in Springfield. The year before, the Jaguars fell to Troy Buchanan 4-3 in the final.
“It will be fun to get one more chance at it,” Woolf said before she took the field to catch in Monday’s first game. “Hopefully I’ll just have some fun and get a good result out of it.”
Woolf also had fellow Jaguars Madison Crosslin, an outfielder who is headed for Syracuse, and Sydni Righi, a pitcher/outfielder who is off to Emporia State, on the Missouri roster. That also made it a special evening or Williams, who said she grew especially close to the class that made it so close to the title not once but twice.
“We were really excited to get one more game together,” Williams said. “We’ve been through lots of highs and lows together but we’d like to finish up our time with some wins together.”
