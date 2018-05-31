Pleasant ending for Pleasant Hill at Missouri girls state soccer tournament

Pleasant Hill ended its girls high school soccer season with a win on Thursday in the game for third place at the Missouri Class 2 state tournament.
Pleasant Hill finished its season 18-9 after beating St. Pius X in the noon game at Swope Park. Both teams lost in the state semifinals on Wednesday, setting up Thursday's midday showdown. St. Pius X finishes its season 19-6-1.
Notre Dame was to play Christian for the Class 2 state title later Thursday.
Class 1
St. Vincent played Principia for the Class 1 championship later Thursday. Earlier, Lone Jack beat Fatima 4-1 in the game for third place.
Class 3
Kearney (22-1) plays Rockwood Summit Friday at 2 p.m. in a state Class 3 semifinal at Swope Park. The other Class 3 semifinal, at noon Friday, features Incarnate Word (21-6) vs. Union (21-1).
The Class 3 championship is Saturday at Swope at 2 p.m.
Class 4
Both Class 4 state semis at Swope feature Kansas City-area teams.
The first, at 4 p.m., sees Lee's Summit West (22-1) taking on Eureka (19-5-1). The second, at 6, pits Park Hill (20-3) against Jackson (19-4).
The winners play for the state title on Saturday at 4 p.m.
St. Pius X girls soccer coach Todd Ashby had high hopes that this would be the year his team got to play for a state championship.
But like the last three years, his hopes were dashed again. Barely.
St. Pius X’s fourth straight trip to the Missouri Class 2 girls state soccer tournament began with another semifinal loss, this time to Cape Girardeau Notre Dame 1-0 Wednesday at Swope Soccer Village. Pius made it to the title game when it began its streak in 2015. And it came close to getting back there in its latest attempt.
“I thought we had a real chance this year to play in that championship game,” Ashby said. “And obviously we did.”
There was little that separated Pius (19-5-1) and Notre Dame (24-3-1) most of the match. Notre Dame enjoyed an 11-5 shot advantage, but both teams created their share of opportunities around the net. The only difference was that Notre Dame converted one of its chances.
Notre Dame got its goal in the final five minutes of the first half when Megan Heisserer took control of the ball inside the penalty area and made a shot to the near post that just eluded Pius goalkeeper Alaina Malott. It was the only blemish on the night for Malott, who made four tough saves.
“It wasn’t something given to them,” Ashby said. “It was a tough shot. Alaina played the best game she’d ever played before. She really stepped up.”
Pius stepped up its attack late in the second half and came close to finding the equalizer. Kennedy Melcher sent a shot off a corner kick with five minutes left; Sophia Cissell just missed heading in a corner in the final two minutes.
“It was a well-fought match,” Ashby said. “No knock against them. They deserved it. They did a good job.
Pius will meet Pleasant Hill in the third-place match at noon Thursday.
