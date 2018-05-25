Blue Valley, Blue Valley Northwest will play for Kansas Class 6A baseball title

The Kansas Class 6A baseball state championship will feature a pair of high schools separated by just 6 miles.
Blue Valley (21-3) and Blue Valley Northwest (19-5) are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence. The two teams split a pair of matchups during the regular season.
Blue Valley, the top seed in the Class 6A tournament, defeated Shawnee Mission Northwest 3-2 in the quarterfinals before shutting out Haysville 7-0 in the semifinals on Friday.
Blue Valley Northwest, which had defeated Washburn Rural in the quarterfinals on Thursday, beat Derby 4-3 in Friday’s semifinal.
Bishop Ward takes second
Bishop Ward completed one comeback Friday. Its second attempt fell short.
After Bishop Ward staged a come-from-behind victory in the Kansas Class 4A Division II state semifinals, Iola upended the Cyclones 11-6 in the championship game in Salina.
Bishop Ward (15-8) trimmed a five-run deficit to just one in the title matchup but could not draw even.
In the semifinals against Parsons, Bishop Ward fell behind 8-3 before pulling out a 12-8 win. The five-run deficit materialized halfway through the third inning before Bishop Ward scored in every inning over the remainder of the semifinal game.
Seeded sixth entering the tournament, Bishop Ward defeated Rock Creek 5-4 in the quarterfinals.
Miege falls in final
Bishop Miege also lost in a state title game. The Stags lost to Arkansas City 11-1 in six innings in the Class 4A Division I championship game in Emporia.
Miege coach Dan Meara, who picked up a 12-2 semifinal rout of Tonganoxie, gave Ark City credit.
“I congratulate them on their day,” he said. “They’ve got some good baseball players over there, too, and we do as well.
“I’m proud of my 12 seniors who worked hard all season long. We wouldn’t be here without them. It’s a tribute to them and how hard they’ve worked all season.”
Miege was searching for its first baseball championship since 1996.
Andover Central beat Tonganoxie 2-0 in the third-place game. Tonganoxie had two hits in the game compared to Andover Central's four.
