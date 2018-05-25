Olathe North's Dana Baker shows why she's the No. 1 javelin thrower in the US
Olathe North senior Dana Baker won her third straight Kansas Class 6A title in the javelin with a meet-record throw of 168 feet, 8 inches on Friday May 25, 2018 at the Kansas state track and field meet in Wichita.
St. Thomas Aquinas finished second to Bishop Miege at last year's Class 5-1A swim meet. This year, Aquinas flipped the script, topping Kapaun Mt. Carmel by four points on May 19, 2018 for the championship.
A Hanover player is shoved from behind while on a breakaway dunk attempt by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Division 1 semifinals on Friday, March 9 at Fort Hays State University. Video courtesy of Dacey Hagedorn/@dacey_hagedorn.
During a basketball tournament in Tina, Mo., Tori Adams of Northwestern High School was left to cheer all alone after her other teammates were out sick. Hardin-Central High School's cheer squad then invited her to join with them instead.