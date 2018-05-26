Where are they now: Catch up with Allison and Riley, the Scholar-Athletes from 2008

As The Star honors its 2018 Scholar-Athletes, we also check in with our male and female winners from a decade earlier.
We caught up with Allison Mayfield, a former St. Thomas Aquinas volleyball and track standout, and Riley Reynolds, a former Blue Springs South three-sport star.
ALLISON MAYFIELD
St. Thomas Aquinas
Residence: Overland Park
Currently: That residence is rather temporary. Mayfield has been traveling around the world, playing professional volleyball for the past six years. She returned home this week after playing a tournament in Vietnam and was previously with a team stationed in Peru.
Family: Single. “It’s just me traveling around, doing this crazy life,” she said.
High school: Mayfield was a two-sport star at St. Thomas Aquinas, leading the Saints to back-to-back volleyball state championships. She was a first-team all-state selection and a finalist for the Evelyn Gates Award, reserved for the top volleyball player in Kansas City. “That’s something that still sticks out — winning a couple of state championships. That’s obviously something that I still remember very clearly.”
While at Aquinas, she was also a four-time state champion in the high jump and set a school record in the event.
College: Mayfield initially turned her attention to strictly volleyball at Kansas, and she set a KU record with 462 kills in a single season, a mark that led the Big 12 Conference. But after her four-year volleyball career was complete, she joined the KU track and field team for the spring season of her senior year. She hadn’t competed in the sport since high school but still made it to the NCAA championships in both the high jump and the javelin.
Oh, and it was more of the same with the student-athlete balance. Mayfield was honored with the Bob Frederick Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, presented annually to one KU female and one male.
Sports now: It’s strictly volleyball for Mayfield, who says she plans to play another season overseas, a decision she will make in the next couple of weeks.
RILEY REYNOLDS
Blue Springs South
Residence: Lee’s Summit
Currently: Reynolds works as a financial analyst for CommunityAmerica at the company’s headquarters in Lenexa. He has been there for nearly three years. The job matches his studies at Vanderbilt.
Family: Reynolds married his high school sweetheart, Corie. The couple has two dogs.
High school: A little bit of everything. Or a lot of everything. Reynolds was a four-year letterman in three sports — baseball, soccer and basketball. The Missouri soccer coaches association selected him to the all-state team three times, and he was a two-time all-state baseball player. He littered the school record book in baseball, most notably his 38 runs scored in a single season.
College: Reynolds was a four-year starter in Vanderbilt’s infield. He batted .298, collecting 177 career hits.
Vanderbilt made the College World Series for the first time in program history in 2011, Reynolds’ junior season. He batted .331 that year and made only one error in 60 games at second base.
“It was just an awesome experience,” Reynolds said. “It’s one of those things that once a university makes it there, you knock down the door and give belief to the people after you that they can get there. They start believing it’s an achievable goal and not just some dream that you think is unattainable.”
Vanderbilt returned to the College World Series in 2014 and 2015.
Sports now: The days of organized sports might be over, but Reynolds still finds time to scratch the proverbial competitive itch with pickup basketball or slow-pitch softball. And he’s recently started playing more golf. “I finally picked up the family sport,” he said. “Just trying not to slice it too bad with my baseball swing.”
Previous boys winners
1984: Danny Bellus, Washington
1985: Marlon Washington, Schlagle
1986: Brad Hinkle, Olathe South
1987: Jeff Witkop, Blue Valley North
1988: Jeff Drbohlav, Cass-Midway
1989: Tom Kreamer, SM East
1990: Shaon Fry, Oak Grove
1991: Aaron Hodges, Harmon
1992: Mike Wilson, Center
1993: Nate Minnis, Blue Springs
1994: Matt Mendlick, Olathe South
1995: Steve Fein, SM Northwest
1996: Josh Alpers, Blue Springs
1997: Brandon Wier, Olathe North
1998: Daniel Parris, Lee’s Summit North
1999: Corey Crandall, Fort Osage
2000: Tommy Hottovy, Park Hill South
2001: Jeff Durbin, Olathe South
2002: Justin Dyer, Olathe South
2003: Adam Perkins, Liberty
2004: Larry Hall, Center
2005: Louis Caputo, Blue Springs
2006: Aaron Trigg, Blue Valley West
2007: Scott O’Donnell, Oak Park
2008: Riley Reynolds, Blue Springs South
2009: Rick Settle, Olathe East
2010: Roy Wedge, Lawrence
2011: Aaron Thornburg, SM Northwest
2012: Zach Herriott, Rockhurst
2013: Nathan Butler, Leavenworth
2014: Sam Guinn, Blue Valley Northwest
2015: Dalton Schoen, Blue Valley Northwest
2016: Jacob Bohlken, Smithville
2017: Jacob Boyd, Smithville
Previous girls winners
1984: Suzanne Meyer, Center
1985: Angela Cox, Olathe North
1986: Gretchen Prather, Liberty
1987: Tricia Lillygren, Raytown South
1988: Lisa Arel, Lee’s Summit
1989: Melanie Ornes, Lee’s Summit
1990: Amy Fowler, Bishop Miege
1991: Amy Cook, Lansing
1992: Angie Popek, SM Northwest
1993: Lisa Petty, Lawson
1994: Lisa Davies, Oak Grove
1995: Lindsay Thornton, SM West
1996: Kelly Andra, SM Northwest
1997: Elizabeth Baker, Pembroke Hill
1998: Lauren Jackson, North Kansas City
1999: Andrea Tietjen, Excelsior Springs
2000: Katherine Hoffman, Notre Dame de Sion
2001: Shea Swoboda, Winnetonka
2002: Jill Tyner, St. Pius X
2003: Tegan Stuart, Raymore-Peculiar
2004: Toni Picerno, Lee’s Summit
2005: Katie Martincich, Bishop Miege
2006: Erin Birmingham, Park Hill South
2007: Ali Pistora, Tonganoxie
2008: Allison Mayfield, St. Thomas Aquinas
2009: Morgan Johnson, Platte County
2010: Megan Yohe, Liberty
2011: Alexandra Keane, Notre Dame de Sion
2012: Lexie Oak, St. Pius X
2013: Cassie Wait, Gardner-Edgerton
2014: Arianna Person, St. James Academy
2015: Dorian Bailey, St. Teresa’s
2016: Jenna Gray, St. James Academy
2017: Carlie Queen, Summit Christian Academy
