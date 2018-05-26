Where are they now: Catch up with Allison and Riley, the Scholar-Athletes from 2008

As The Star honors its 2018 Scholar-Athletes, we also check in with our male and female winners from a decade earlier.

We caught up with Allison Mayfield, a former St. Thomas Aquinas volleyball and track standout, and Riley Reynolds, a former Blue Springs South three-sport star.

ALLISON MAYFIELD

St. Thomas Aquinas

Residence: Overland Park

Currently: That residence is rather temporary. Mayfield has been traveling around the world, playing professional volleyball for the past six years. She returned home this week after playing a tournament in Vietnam and was previously with a team stationed in Peru.

Family: Single. “It’s just me traveling around, doing this crazy life,” she said.

High school: Mayfield was a two-sport star at St. Thomas Aquinas, leading the Saints to back-to-back volleyball state championships. She was a first-team all-state selection and a finalist for the Evelyn Gates Award, reserved for the top volleyball player in Kansas City. “That’s something that still sticks out — winning a couple of state championships. That’s obviously something that I still remember very clearly.”

While at Aquinas, she was also a four-time state champion in the high jump and set a school record in the event.

College: Mayfield initially turned her attention to strictly volleyball at Kansas, and she set a KU record with 462 kills in a single season, a mark that led the Big 12 Conference. But after her four-year volleyball career was complete, she joined the KU track and field team for the spring season of her senior year. She hadn’t competed in the sport since high school but still made it to the NCAA championships in both the high jump and the javelin.

Oh, and it was more of the same with the student-athlete balance. Mayfield was honored with the Bob Frederick Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, presented annually to one KU female and one male.

Sports now: It’s strictly volleyball for Mayfield, who says she plans to play another season overseas, a decision she will make in the next couple of weeks.

RILEY REYNOLDS

Blue Springs South

Residence: Lee’s Summit

Currently: Reynolds works as a financial analyst for CommunityAmerica at the company’s headquarters in Lenexa. He has been there for nearly three years. The job matches his studies at Vanderbilt.

Family: Reynolds married his high school sweetheart, Corie. The couple has two dogs.

High school: A little bit of everything. Or a lot of everything. Reynolds was a four-year letterman in three sports — baseball, soccer and basketball. The Missouri soccer coaches association selected him to the all-state team three times, and he was a two-time all-state baseball player. He littered the school record book in baseball, most notably his 38 runs scored in a single season.

College: Reynolds was a four-year starter in Vanderbilt’s infield. He batted .298, collecting 177 career hits.

Vanderbilt made the College World Series for the first time in program history in 2011, Reynolds’ junior season. He batted .331 that year and made only one error in 60 games at second base.

“It was just an awesome experience,” Reynolds said. “It’s one of those things that once a university makes it there, you knock down the door and give belief to the people after you that they can get there. They start believing it’s an achievable goal and not just some dream that you think is unattainable.”

Vanderbilt returned to the College World Series in 2014 and 2015.

Sports now: The days of organized sports might be over, but Reynolds still finds time to scratch the proverbial competitive itch with pickup basketball or slow-pitch softball. And he’s recently started playing more golf. “I finally picked up the family sport,” he said. “Just trying not to slice it too bad with my baseball swing.”

Previous boys winners

1984: Danny Bellus, Washington

1985: Marlon Washington, Schlagle

1986: Brad Hinkle, Olathe South

1987: Jeff Witkop, Blue Valley North

1988: Jeff Drbohlav, Cass-Midway

1989: Tom Kreamer, SM East

1990: Shaon Fry, Oak Grove

1991: Aaron Hodges, Harmon

1992: Mike Wilson, Center

1993: Nate Minnis, Blue Springs

1994: Matt Mendlick, Olathe South

1995: Steve Fein, SM Northwest

1996: Josh Alpers, Blue Springs

1997: Brandon Wier, Olathe North

1998: Daniel Parris, Lee’s Summit North

1999: Corey Crandall, Fort Osage

2000: Tommy Hottovy, Park Hill South

2001: Jeff Durbin, Olathe South

2002: Justin Dyer, Olathe South

2003: Adam Perkins, Liberty

2004: Larry Hall, Center

2005: Louis Caputo, Blue Springs

2006: Aaron Trigg, Blue Valley West

2007: Scott O’Donnell, Oak Park

2008: Riley Reynolds, Blue Springs South

2009: Rick Settle, Olathe East

2010: Roy Wedge, Lawrence

2011: Aaron Thornburg, SM Northwest

2012: Zach Herriott, Rockhurst

2013: Nathan Butler, Leavenworth

2014: Sam Guinn, Blue Valley Northwest

2015: Dalton Schoen, Blue Valley Northwest

2016: Jacob Bohlken, Smithville

2017: Jacob Boyd, Smithville

Previous girls winners

1984: Suzanne Meyer, Center

1985: Angela Cox, Olathe North

1986: Gretchen Prather, Liberty

1987: Tricia Lillygren, Raytown South

1988: Lisa Arel, Lee’s Summit

1989: Melanie Ornes, Lee’s Summit

1990: Amy Fowler, Bishop Miege

1991: Amy Cook, Lansing

1992: Angie Popek, SM Northwest

1993: Lisa Petty, Lawson

1994: Lisa Davies, Oak Grove

1995: Lindsay Thornton, SM West

1996: Kelly Andra, SM Northwest

1997: Elizabeth Baker, Pembroke Hill

1998: Lauren Jackson, North Kansas City

1999: Andrea Tietjen, Excelsior Springs

2000: Katherine Hoffman, Notre Dame de Sion

2001: Shea Swoboda, Winnetonka

2002: Jill Tyner, St. Pius X

2003: Tegan Stuart, Raymore-Peculiar

2004: Toni Picerno, Lee’s Summit

2005: Katie Martincich, Bishop Miege

2006: Erin Birmingham, Park Hill South

2007: Ali Pistora, Tonganoxie

2008: Allison Mayfield, St. Thomas Aquinas

2009: Morgan Johnson, Platte County

2010: Megan Yohe, Liberty

2011: Alexandra Keane, Notre Dame de Sion

2012: Lexie Oak, St. Pius X

2013: Cassie Wait, Gardner-Edgerton

2014: Arianna Person, St. James Academy

2015: Dorian Bailey, St. Teresa’s

2016: Jenna Gray, St. James Academy

2017: Carlie Queen, Summit Christian Academy