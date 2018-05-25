Kansas state track: Olathe North's Dana Baker shows why she's the No. 1 javelin thrower in the country

SHARE COPY LINK Olathe North senior Dana Baker won her third straight Kansas Class 6A title in the javelin with a meet-record throw of 168 feet, 8 inches on Friday May 25, 2018 at the Kansas state track and field meet in Wichita. Taylor Eldridge

Olathe North senior Dana Baker won her third straight Kansas Class 6A title in the javelin with a meet-record throw of 168 feet, 8 inches on Friday May 25, 2018 at the Kansas state track and field meet in Wichita. Taylor Eldridge