Meet the 100-plus KC Star Girls Scholar-Athlete school winners for 2018

Meet the 100-plus KC Star Girls High School Scholar-Athlete school winners from all over the Kansas City Metro for 2018:

BARSTOW

KATE WALSWORTH

A 4.41 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and two in volleyball. Broke the school record in career points in basketball with 1,458. Earned the U.S. Congressional Gold Medalist for 400 hours of community service. Cum Laude Society and National Honor Society.

College: Vanderbilt

Also nominated: Jonah Horne and Bradley Frye

BISHOP WARD

MARY FOX

A 4.52 GPA on a 5.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 75. Earned three varsity letters in softball. Kansas Honor Society. A member of the Reach Rotary Club Mentoring program and Robotics Club.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Devin Smith and Ashley Stitzer

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

TORI FINDLEY

A 4.16 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 43rd out of 464. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and two in soccer and basketball. 2017 Missouri state champion in cross country and twice Kansas City metro runner of the year. 3200-meter state champion in 2017. Participated in backpack program at Harvesters. National Honor Society.

College: University of Missouri

Also nominated: Danielle Hotalling and Damon Frost Jr.

BLUE VALLEY NORTH

ATHENA TRAN

A 4.51 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in tennis. Two-time Kansas 6A state champion. National Honor Society president. President of Diversity Council. A freshman mentor. Student Council president sophomore year.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Tripp Shertenlieb and Sophie Scott

BONNER SPRINGS

KARLY BRUNGARDT

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 175. Earned four varsity letters in swimming, three in volleyball and one in powerlifting. Reached state and a KVL medalist. President of senior class and yearbook editor. Volunteers time with Special Olympics. National Merit Finalist.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Natalie Klotz

EAST

NALLEY BAEZA

A 4.18 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 214. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. A three-year member of the dance team. National Honor Society. Dual enrollment at Penn Valley Community College.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Am Duong

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS

JOSIE RIMMER

A 3.99 GRA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 169. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, three in volleyball and two in basketball. Three-time first-team selection in soccer. Student Council president. National Honor Society. Link Crew member.

College: Washburn

Also nominated: Abbi Danner and Landon Seely

FORT OSAGE

HAILEY ALVIS

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 19th out of a class of 281. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and four in track. Conference champion in the 1600-meter run in 2017. Treasurer of National Honor Society. Member of Family and Consumer Science committee.

College: Missouri Southern

Also nominated: Mason Middleton and Bryce Dye

GARDNER-EDGERTON

SKYLAR WASHINGTON

A 4.17 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 17th in a class of 336. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and three in track. Selected first-team all-conference in basketball. National Honor Society. Volunteer with youth program at Second Baptist Church of Olathe.

College: Benedictine

Also nominated: Lauren Highfill

GRAIN VALLEY

MIKAELA GRIECHEN

A 4.13 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 16th in a class of 322. Earned three varsity letters in track and two in tennis. Holds school record in javelin throw. National Honor Society. AP Scholar Award. One hundred and fifty hours of community service in Grain Valley.

College: Lewis and Clark Community College

Also nominated: Madelyn Knust and Logan Welle

GRANDVIEW

ANNEKA LEWIS

A 4.22 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 221. Earned four varsity letters in softball. Made several all-conference teams and voted offensive player of the year. National Honor Society. President of Student Council. Over 50 hours of volunteer work.

College: Creighton

Also nominated: Micah Blankenship

HARMON

VANESSA TIRADO-GARCIA

A 4.15 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 277. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and three in track. Captain of cross country and track team. A state qualifier in cross country. Secretary for National Honor Society. Volunteers as an interpreter.

College: University of Kansas

Also nominated: Gabriel Maldonado

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN

KATE ALLEN

A 91.5 on a 100 scale. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and four in track. Helped volleyball team to back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017. Two-time state champion in 1600-meter relay. Mentor to junior high school students.

College: University of Kansas

HOGAN PREP

AVRYE KING

A 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked third in a class of 70. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and two in track. A three-year member of the cheerleading squad. Student Council president. National Honor Society. A member of the poetry club.

College: Howard

Also nominated: Darrell Bailey Jr. and Damien Daniels

KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN

SOPHIE HILL

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and three in tennis. Received all-conference honors in soccer. Was a member of the 2017 state championship tennis team. National Merit semifinalist.

College: LeTourneau

Also nominated: Ethan Buresh

KEARNEY

CALLIE SCHWARZENBACH

A 3.69 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track. School record in field goals in a game and career blocked shots. State qualifier in the triple jump. Worked on Kearney Family Foundation, helping with clothing drive.

College: University of Nebraska

Also nominated: Emma Couch and Nash Kolb

LANSING

JACI HUCKABEE

A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked sixth in a class of 228. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and one in soccer. Four-time regional medalist in cross country. National Honor Society. Vice president for Puzzle Club (Autism awareness).

College: Pittsburg State

Also nominated: Megan Ernzen

LAWRENCE

DIAMONIQUE VANN

A 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 13th in a class of 351. Earned four varsity letters in bowling. Conference champion in 2017. A three-time state qualifier. Junior class president and senior class vice president. Pre-med club president. National Honor Society.

College: Baker







LAWRENCE FREE STATE

CAMERYN THOMAS

A 3.71 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in track and three in volleyball and basketball. Three-time state qualifier in track in the long jump. National Honor Society.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Nathan Spain and Alexandra Dodd

LAWSON

MAGGIE QUICK

A 3.94 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 84. Earned three varsity letters in volleyball, two in basketball and one in track. Holds school record for most assists in a season in volleyball. National Honor Society. Treasurer for FBLA.

College: Missouri State







LEAVENWORTH

MORGAN SAVAGE

A 4.27 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 327. Earned three varsity letters in golf and JROTC rifle team. State qualifier in golf junior and senior season. Girls Nation Senator. Kansas Honor Scholar. DAR Good Citizen Award.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Tanner Hendrix and Lena Kellogg

LEE’S SUMMIT

ASHLYN COOK

A 3.90 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 77th out of a class of 448. Earned four varsity letters in softball and three in track. First team all-state. A member of Missouri 4 state championship team. Yearbook editor. Neil Smith Community Service Award. National Honor Society.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Andy Huffman and Jason Kostelnick

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

OLIVIA KREHBIEL

A 3.98 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 63 in a class of 434. Earned four varsity letters in softball. School record-holder in for home runs in a season and second all-time in RBI. Member of Student Activity Advisory Council. Academic All-State.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Zakiyyah Winston

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST

KASSIDY NEWSOM

A 4.18 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 34th in a class of 494. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and one in soccer. Regional offensive player of the year in soccer. Freshman mentor. Lee’s Summit Optimist Club high school student of the month. Scholar Bowl.

College: Saint Louis University

Also nominated: Alex Geoghegan and Jana Shawver

LIBERTY

KAYEL NEWLAND

Ranked first in class. Earned four varsity letters in basketball. Holds school record for three-pointers and ranked sixth on school career scoring list. National Honor Society. Freshman orientation leader.

College: Illinois State

Also nominated: Riley Kelley and Autumn Avery

LONE JACK

KENNEY HURLOCK

A 3.65 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 15th in a class of 57. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and three in soccer. Scored over 1,000 points in basketball and twice received all-conference honors. Summit Technology Academy for pre-professional nursing.

College: Central Missouri







LOUISBURG

ISABELLE HOLTZEN

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 114. Earned four varsity letters in cross country, basketball and track. Three-time state qualifier in the pole vault. Holds the school record in pole vault. Kansas Honor Scholar. Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Volunteered Special Olympics, basketball.

College: Northern Iowa

Also nominated: Grant Ryals

McLOUTH

CEARA FUNK

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 35. Earned four varsity letters in cross country, basketball and track. Four-time state qualifier in cross country and medalist one season. Kansas Governor’s Scholar. National Honor Society. Science Olympiad state qualifier.

College: University of Kansas

Also nominated: Jenna Johnston

MIDWAY

MAKENNA IRVIN

A 3.73 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 40. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and four in basketball and three in track. Received all-conference honors in volleyball and basketball and reached state in the pole vault. Secretary for National Honor Society. Participated in blood drive.

College: Missouri State

Also nominated: Chandler Stephens and Bailey Dean

MILL VALLEY

ISABELLA HADDEN

A 4.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 13th in a class of 302. Earned four varsity letters in golf and track and one in bowling. Four-time state qualifier in golf. A member of the 4x800 relay team that holds the school record. National Honor Society. Student Council president.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Mary Nelson and Brody Flaming

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN

ELIZABETH KRUSE

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 30. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and basketball. A member of Class 1 state volleyball championship team in 2016 and 2017. School career leader in blocks. National Honor Society. Community service includes working with Special Olympics.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Rebekah Rothacher and Virginia Kruse

NOTRE DAME DE SION

CATHERINE DEHAEMERS

A 4.48 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. A member of two state championship teams. A two-time all-state defender. National Art Society president. National Honor Society secretary. Helped raise money for a shelter.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Maddie Young and Sarah Totta

OAK PARK





ABIGAIL CLAPHAM

A 3.78 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 21st in a class of 339. Earned three varsity letters in tennis and two in basketball. Received first-team all-conference honors in singles and doubles. National Honor Society. Student Government. School broadcaster in school production The Axe.

College: Iowa State

Also nominated: Brandyn Hasenohr and Miriam Solorio

OLATHE NORTH

DANA BAKER

A 4.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 30th in a class of 545. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and track. Three-time first-team all-state in the javelin. Two-time state champion in the javelin. Peer mentoring. Active in her church.

College: Duke

Also nominated: Marissa Hines and Jevon Parrish

OLATHE NORTHWEST

KAYLIE KAPPELMANN

A 4.65 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 46th in a class of 525. Earned three varsity letters in soccer and basketball and two in tennis. Qualified for state in all three sports. National Honor Society. Youth soccer referee. President of Future Teachers of Olathe.

College: William Jewell

Also nominated: Sydney Weeks and Jack Parks

PAOLA

JORDAN JOHNSON

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 137. Earned three varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and softball. Received all-conference honors in volleyball and softball. Kansas Honor Scholar. Skills USA member. Vice president of Kansas Association for Youth.

College: Central Arkansas

Also nominated: Brandon Wilkes

PARK HILL

KELBY EMERSON

A 4.21 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked sixth in a class of 446. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and three in golf. Two-time conference goalkeeper of the year. National Honor Society treasurer. Gary Price Leadership Award. Math Club.

College: Utah State

Also nominated: Alison Walls

PEMBROKE HILL

CAROLINE SALZMAN

An A+ on an A+ to -F scale. Earned four varsity letters in field hockey, swimming and soccer. Captain in all three sports. State qualifier in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Gold Presidential Service Award. National Honor Society. Community Service Club.

College: Duke

Also nominated: Gina Pepitone and Nicholas Pallotto

PIPER

EMMA GOLDEN

A 4.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked eighth in a class of 140. Earned four varsity letters in softball. First-team all-conference. Helped the softball team to three state appearances. Kansas Honor Scholar. National Honor Society. Diversity Club member. Scholar Bowl member.

College: Kansas State







PLEASANT HILL

CALLIE MILLER

A 4.21 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 158. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and three in soccer. Received all-conference honors in basketball and soccer. Four-year member of student government. National Honor Society. SADD member. Volunteer at Echo Church youth program.

College: Arkansas

Also nominated: Autumn Ferguson and Evan Yokley

RAYMORE-PECULIAR

SHELBY MARTINEZ

A 4.22 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 14th in a class of 428. Earned four varsity letters in softball and three in basketball. Ranked in the top 10 in school history in homers and doubles. Optimists Excellence in Education. SADD member. Spanish Club. Community Outreach of Raypec. National Honor Society.

College: Kansas State

Also nominated: Cassie Kruse and Mason Pratt

RAYTOWN

SYDNEY JACKSON

A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0+ scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 309. Earned four letters in diving and three in track and cheerleading. School record-holder in the 6 and 11 dive format. Competed in the pole vault in track. Fifty hours tutoring in Raytown Schools. Participated in a food drive.

College: Toledo

Also nominated: Frederick Farrand and Mason Fair

ST. JAMES ACADEMY

ALLISON COENS

A 98.26 on a 100 scale. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball and swimming. Earned all-state honors in volleyball her junior and senior years. A member of state championship teams her sophomore and senior years. Over 120 hours of community service. Catholic Charities Pantry. Pet Connect Rescue.

College: LSU

Also nominated: Caroline Huerter and Catherine Rieke

ST. MICHAEL

EBELE ECHENDU

A 4.1 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned two varsity letters in volleyball. Received all-conference and all-district honors. National Honor Society vice president. National Honor Society. Participated in student government.

College: Missouri

Also nominated: Alexis DeMarea

ST. TERESA’S

NATALIE KISTLER

A 101.3 GPA on a 100 scale. Ranked first in a class of 127. Earned three varsity letters in cross country, two in soccer and one in track. State qualifier in cross country. On state championship soccer team in 2016. Senior class president. National Honor Society. Writing center tutor. Volunteer at the Lee Ann Britain Infant Development.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Mia Schloegel, Claire Wilmot

SM EAST

JESSIE STINDT

A 4.58 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in gymnastics and track. State champion in the triple jump. First-team all-metro. Fifth place all-around in state gymnastics. Kansas Honor Scholar. Calvary Lutheran Church Youth Group.

College: Iowa State

Also nominated: Thomas Nelson and Toni Englund

SM NORTHWEST

MOLLY BORN

A 4.6 GPA on a 5.0 weighted scale. Ranked 28th in a class of 391.Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. Gatorade Kansas cross country runner of the year. Cross country state champion in 2015 and 2016. State champion in 1600 meter in 2015 and 2016. International Baccalaureate Certificate Honoree. Kansas Honor Scholar.

College: Oklahoma State

Also nominated: Michael Scott and Hayden Goodpaster

SM SOUTH

ROBYN MCDONALD

A 4.77 GPA. Ranked 10th in a class of 323. Four varsity letters in basketball and soccer and three in volleyball. Received all-conference honors in basketball and soccer. National Merit Finalist. Four-year member of National Art Honor Society. Member of school’s math team.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Rhys Jones

SM WEST

LINDSEY ROWATT

A 4.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 28th in a class of 411. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. Placed third in state cross country meet. State champion in the 3200-meter relay. National Honor Society. Kansas Honor Society. Yearbook copy editor.

College: Drake

Also nominated: Lindsey Chavey and Dara Williams

SMITHVILLE

KATIE BEAN

A 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 18th in a class of 193. Earned four varsity letters in softball and track. Received all-conference and all-state honors in softball. A state qualifier in track in middle distance. National English Honor Society. FCA member.

College: Central Missouri

Also nominated: Shae Harwood and Caylie McKimens

SOUTHEAST

ADORABLE HEMPHILL

A 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked third in a class of 150. Earned three varsity letters in basketball. Received all-district honors. Student Council vice president.

College: Drake

Also nominated: Machiyla Knight and Christopher Mansaw

TRUMAN

KASIA PENYOCK

A 4.32 on a weighted 4.0 scale. Ranked 19th in a class of 372. Earned four varsity letters in volleyball. Received all-conference honors as a setter and libero. Participated three years in speech and debate. National Honor Society. Vice president of Truman speech and debate team.

College: Park







VAN HORN

CHASE SIEDLIK

A 4.11 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 221. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and cross country. Received all-conference honors in basketball and cross country. Senior class president. National Honor Society. Chair of spirit committee.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Terrion Seddens

WEST PLATTE

RACHEL HEILI

A 4.11 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in her class. Earned four varsity letters in softball, cross country and track. Received all-conference honors in all three sports. A member of the 2017 state champion cross country team. National Honor Society president. FCA member. Student Council president.

College: Missouri State

Also nominated: Aidan Sullivan and Emily Norman

WINNETONKA

DARA FITZMAURICE

A 4.36 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 321. Earned four varsity letters in softball and one in soccer. Received all-conference honors in softball. Student Council vice president. National Honor Society.

College: Truman State

Also nominated: Lily Abdulla