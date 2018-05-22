Meet the 100-plus KC Star Boys Scholar-Athlete school winners for 2018

Meet the 100-plus KC Star Boys High School Scholar-Athlete school winners from all over the Kansas City Metro: for 2018







BASEHOR-LINWOOD

JOSEPH FOSTER II

A 4.35 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 144. Earned four varsity letters in football and power lifting and three in track. Received all-conference and all-state honors. Kansas Honor. National Honor Society. Participated in 400 club for four years.

College: Wichita State

Also nominated: Ryan Stalcup and William White

BELTON

JOSEPH SHOEMAKER

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 284. Earned four varsity letters in swimming and three in baseball. Received 14 first-team all-conference honors. Participated in marching band. PLTW Engineering. National Honor Society.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Joseph Biondo and Marisa Palmer

BISHOP MIEGE

CARTER PUTZ

A 4.09 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 39th in a class of 166. Earned four varsity letters in football and baseball. Kansas Gatorade player of the year in football. Kansas offensive player of the year in football. Received first-team all-conference honors in baseball. Received academic excellence award. Participated in student government.

College: Notre Dame

Also nominated: Jack Burns and Elena Mannebach

BLUE SPRINGS

CADE MUSSER

A 4.59 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 10th in a class of 617. Earned four varsity letters in football and track and three in basketball. Conference player of the year in football. Top 25 national prospect at Nike football testing combine. Sophomore class president. Went on Jamaica mission trip.

College: Missouri State

Also nominated: Payton Minnis

BLUE VALLEY

QUENTIN JARRELL

A 4.55 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned two varsity letters in soccer. Received all-conference honors in soccer. Kansas Honors Scholar. Excellence Award. Junior class president. Received President’s Volunteer Service Award.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Max Wang and Nikita Larson

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST

ALEX THILL

A 4.61 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked ninth in a class of 394. Earned four varsity letters in swimming. Received all-state honors in three seasons. Received a perfect ACT score as a sophomore.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Anna Chalupa and Jackson Heath

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST

CORDEL DUHART

A 4.14 GPA on a weight 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Undefeated state champion in wrestling in senior season and state champion in junior season. Received all-state honors in football. Junior class representative. HOBY Leadership seminar. National Honor Society. Member of FCA.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Caroline Streb and Wallace Daniel

BLUE VALLEY WEST

KEATON GOODALE

A 3.99 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned three varsity letters in football and basketball. All-state quarterback. Team captain in football and basketball. CAPS program. Global Business Associate. Chess Club.

College: University of Kansas

Also nominated: Drake Gammon and Molly Saporito

CENTER

HAYDEN JUNDT

A 3.88 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 126. Earned three varsity letters in golf. State qualifier and all-district honors. Participated in band for four years. Youth Ministries volunteer. Food pantry volunteer. National Honor Society.

College: Urban Planner

Also nominated: Alexis Simpson and Sierra Reed

CENTRAL

DRE’ SHAUN SANDERS

A 3.25 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 140. Earned four varsity letters in football and track. Conference defensive player of the year in 2017. Received all-state track honors in three seasons. Central Excellence Athlete of the Year in 2017.

College: Missouri Western

Also nominated: Carmaleta Davis

CRISTO REY

LAMONT GAINES

A 3.48 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 10th in a class of 71. Earned four varsity letters in basketball, baseball and cross country. Received first-team all-conference honors in basketball. Mary Kelly Community Center intern. National Honor Society.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Nia Musamali

DE SOTO

JACK BARGER

A 4.08 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 36th in a class of 212. Earned three varsity letters in football and baseball. Received all-state honors in football. First-team all-conference in baseball. Freshman mentor. National Honor Society.

College: Emporia State

Also nominated: Riley Moore and Jared Baruth

EUDORA

JONATHAN BOCK

A 4.31 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 121. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and track. Second-team all-state and first-team all-conference in soccer. Scholars Bowl. Science Olympiad. SADD.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Nicole Pearson and Noah Katzenmeier

HARRISONVILLE

NICK LAUGHLIN

A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 15th in a class of 212. Earned four varsity letters in football, three in basketball and two in golf. Received all-conference honors in football. District qualifier in golf. Freshman class president. Eagle Scout. National Honor Society.

College: Truman State







LIBERTY NORTH

NICHOLAS FULLER

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 423. Earned three varsity letters in baseball. Received all-state and all-conference honors. Engineering Club. Volunteered at St. James fish fry. National Honor Society.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Jami Rance and Douglas Wood

LINCOLN PREP

PARKER BATA

A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 11th in a class of 144. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. Received all-state and all-conference honors in soccer. Key Club president. Participated in band and orchestra for four years. National Honor Society.

College: Webster

Also nominated: Audrey Ahlenius and Duy Nguyen

LUTHERAN

LUKE KUNKEL

A 3.92 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and basketball and one in track. First team all-district in basketball. Academic all-state in track. National Honor Society president. Missouri Boys State.

College: Arkansas

Also nominated: Emily Tanner and Quinten Laytham

MARANATHA

MITCHELL PEACHER

A 4.21 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 35. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, basketball and track. First-team all-conference in soccer. Academic all-state in basketball and competed in state track meet. Participated in student government. National Honor Society. Eighty-five hours of community service.

College: John Brown

Also nominated: Elizabeth Goodman

NORTH KANSAS CITY

GABRIEL McCRUMMEN

A 3.82 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 47 in a class of 327. Earned four varsity letters in tennis and three in soccer. Received all-conference honors in soccer. Conference and district champion in tennis. Volunteers at church. Participated in student government. DECA member.

College: Barry

Also nominated: Deng Bol and Cassidy Turner

NORTHEAST

PERRION BURNETT

A 2.78 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned three varsity letters in football. Received all-conference honors as a quarterback and free safety. A peer mentor.

College: undecided

OAK GROVE

JAXON ALTHAUS

A 4.04 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked seventh in a class of 160. Earned three varsity letters in football and basketball and one in baseball. Second-team all-district quarterback. Member of 2014 state championship football team. Received all-conference honors in basketball. Senior class president. National Honor Society.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Tatum Dunham and Chloee Tripp

ODESSA

COOPER STILES

A 4.06 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked seventh in his class. Earned four varsity letters in baseball and two in football. Received all-conference honors in baseball and academic all-conference recognition in football. Missouri DECA vice president. FBC member. Missouri Boys State.

College: Arkansas State

Also nominated: Corryn Steinbeck and Laura Empson

OLATHE EAST

BEN KAHNK

A 3.85 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 91st in a class of 512, Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. Placed 10th at state cross country meet senior year. A member of cross country state championship team in 2016. FBC. Member of student-athlete leadership team. National Honor Society.

College: Pittsburg State

Also nominated: Kylie Durham

OLATHE SOUTH

JACE KOELZER

A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 65th in a class of 563. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling. Two-time state champion and three-time conference and regional champion. A member of choir. Student-athlete leadership council. National Honor Society.

College: Northern Colorado

Also nominated: Abby Allen and Remy Braun

ORRICK

WALKER EASLEY

A 4.05 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 19. Earned two varsity letters in football. Received all-conference honors senior season. FFA president. Participated in student government. National Honor Society.

College: Missouri S&T

OSAWATOMIE

JORGE FLORES

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 85. Earned one varsity letter in cross country and football. First-team all-conference in cross country. FCCLA president. Kansas Honors scholar. Miami Country Thrive volunteer. National Honor Society.

College: University of Kansas

Also nominated: Katie Inscore

OSKALOOSA

JARED MILLER

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 34. Earned four varsity letters in football, wrestling and baseball. Two-time state qualifier in wrestling. Received first-team all-state honors as a catcher. Kansas Honors Scholar. Senior class president. National Honor Society.

College: Fort Hays State

PARK HILL SOUTH

BEN BECKER

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 67th in a class of 371. Earned three varsity letters in football and two in track. First-team all-metro in football. Two-time all-Simone team. Freshman mentor. Natural Helpers. National Honor Society.

College: South Alabama

Also nominated: Annika Welty and Emma Roth

PLATTE COUNTY

DAKOTA SCHMIDT

A 4.26 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football, wrestling and track. School record holder in tackles in football and school record holder in the javelin. A member of Young Life and FCA. Athletic Leadership team.

College: Northwest Missouri State

Also nominated: Spencer Klopfer and Lauren Walker

PLEASANT RIDGE

GLYNN SMITH

A 3.91 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked eighth in a class of 66. Earned three varsity letters in track, one in cross country, football and basketball. State qualifier in track and cross country. DARE role model. National Honor Society. Kansas Boys State.

College: University of Kansas

Also nominated: Kailey Wilburn and Allison Herbig

RAYTOWN SOUTH

JAMAR MADGE

A 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 25th in a class of 256. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and three in track. Received all-conference honors in basketball. First-team all-conference in track. Participated in student government. Member of spirit club.

College: undecided

Also nominated: John Burnett and Alexis Jefferson

RICHMOND

D’TANYON MAXWELL

A 4.03 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 105. Received three varsity letters in football and track and two in wrestling. Academic all-conference in wrestling, football and track. Conference champion in 110 and 300-meter hurdles. FCA. National Honor Society. Eagle Scout.

College: Missouri S&T

Also nominated: Sydney Stigall and Trevon Alexander

ROCKHURST

JACOB SYKES

A 4.23 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football, two in basketball and track and one in lacrosse. First player in school history to start a varsity game as a freshman. Received first-team all-state honors in football. Student diversity trainer. National Honor Society.

College: Harvard

Also nominated: Peter Campbell and Kyle Ruark

RUSKIN

IKENNA ENECHUKWU

A 4.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 301. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Placed sixth at state senior year. One hundred career wins. Participated in band. National Honor Society.

College: Rice

Also nominated: Yasmeen Tariq and Aaron Jones

ST THOMAS AQUINAS





DEVIN DIGGS

A 4.64 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in track and one in soccer. State and school record holder in the distance medley relay. All-state in 400-meter dash. Student body president. St. Joseph’s Medical Center volunteer. National Honor Society.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Will Swanson

SCHLAGLE

JARED MORGAN

A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked seventh in a class of 191. Earned three varsity letters in basketball. Received all-conference honors. Made Superintendent honor roll four times.

College: Northwest Missouri State

Also nominated: Aireana Phillips

SM NORTH

BENJAMIN TYRRELL

A 4.9 GPA on a 5.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 312. Earned three varsity letters in cross country and track. Team captain in cross country. State qualifier in track. DECA treasurer. National Honor Society.

College: Minnesota

Also nominated: Cassandra Davis and Joely Merriman

SPRING HILL

NOAH NEMER

A 3.88 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 29th in a class of 166. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and cross country. Undefeated state champion senior season. School’s first state champion in wrestling since 1991. Qualified for state cross country meet.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Trajan McCormick and Regan Smith

ST. PIUS X

ANDREW HIPP

A 4.11 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 13th in a class of 101. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and three in football. Received all-District and all-Conference honors at tight end in football and all-conference honors in basketball. GKCFCA scholar-athlete scholarship winner in football. Senior student council president. National Honor Society. Junior class president. West Point Summer Leaders Experience in 2017. Volunteer at VFW Post 7356.

College: West Point

Also nominated: Tommy Hoambrecker and Alexandra Chirpich

STALEY

ZACHARY ELAM

A 3.97 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 77th in a class of 369. Earned four varsity letters in football and wrestling. Three-time state champion in wrestling. Ranked fourth in the country at 220 pounds in senior season. Two-time first-team all-conference in football. National Honor Society.

College: Missouri

Also nominated: Lindsey Gilbert and John Raybourn

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN

BRETT CAMPBELL

A 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Two-time undefeated state champion in wrestling. All-state honors at linebacker. Defensive player of the year. Teach pre-school in Sunday school. Academic all-state in football and wrestling.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Rayna Cross

SUMNER ACADEMY

SAM HART

A 3.6 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 48th in a class of 159. Earned four varsity letters in swimming and one in baseball. Team captain in swimming junior and senior season. National Honor Society.

College: UMKC

TONGANOXIE

BOWEN JONES

A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in class. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, three in golf and one in football. Received first-team all-state honors in soccer. Made all-conference in football as placekicker. Volunteer at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Kansas Honors Scholar. National Honor Society.

College: University of Kansas

Also nominated: Chandler Caldwell and Sierra Staatz

TURNER

DAVION SCOTT

A 3.71 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 17th in a class of 212. Earned three varsity letters in football, cross country and track and two in basketball. School record holder in the 300-meter hurdles. 20/20 Leadership. Member of DECA. National Honor Society treasurer.

College: undecided

Also nominated: Payton Smith and Skylar Russell

UNIVERSITY ACADEMY

MALIK McKINNEY

A 3.4 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked ninth in a class of 43. Earned four varsity letters in football and three in basketball. Received all-conference honors in basketball. Made academic all-state in football.

College: University of Kansas

WASHINGTON

TARON BATIE

A 3.41 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 38th in a class of 194. Earned four varsity letters in track and three in basketball. Member of basketball team that finished third in state. A state qualifier in track. National Honor Society. Martin Luther King award recipient.

College: Sterling

Also nominated: Anthonio Rollins and Britnee Hawthorne-Crosby

WILLIAM CHRISMAN

BRAXTON WARD

A 4.42 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 303. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and one in basketball. Independence city champion in the triple jump. Received all-conference honors in cross country. Student of the month for Independence Rotary Club. National Honor Society.

College: Southwest Baptist

Also nominated: Jose Mendoza

WYANDOTTE

MARCUS JONES

A 3.78 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 26th in a class of 285. Earned four varsity letters in track, three in football and powerlifting. Won three league events in track. Received all-state football recognition. Christian in Action youth leader. Participated in student government. Junior police academy.

College: William Jewell

Also nominated: Alizah Jones and Cheyanne Woltkamp