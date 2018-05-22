Meet the 100-plus KC Star Boys Scholar-Athlete school winners for 2018

Meet the 100-plus KC Star Boys High School Scholar-Athlete school winners from all over the Kansas City Metro: for 2018
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
JOSEPH FOSTER II
A 4.35 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fourth in a class of 144. Earned four varsity letters in football and power lifting and three in track. Received all-conference and all-state honors. Kansas Honor. National Honor Society. Participated in 400 club for four years.
College: Wichita State
Also nominated: Ryan Stalcup and William White
BELTON
JOSEPH SHOEMAKER
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 284. Earned four varsity letters in swimming and three in baseball. Received 14 first-team all-conference honors. Participated in marching band. PLTW Engineering. National Honor Society.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Joseph Biondo and Marisa Palmer
BISHOP MIEGE
CARTER PUTZ
A 4.09 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 39th in a class of 166. Earned four varsity letters in football and baseball. Kansas Gatorade player of the year in football. Kansas offensive player of the year in football. Received first-team all-conference honors in baseball. Received academic excellence award. Participated in student government.
College: Notre Dame
Also nominated: Jack Burns and Elena Mannebach
BLUE SPRINGS
CADE MUSSER
A 4.59 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 10th in a class of 617. Earned four varsity letters in football and track and three in basketball. Conference player of the year in football. Top 25 national prospect at Nike football testing combine. Sophomore class president. Went on Jamaica mission trip.
College: Missouri State
Also nominated: Payton Minnis
BLUE VALLEY
QUENTIN JARRELL
A 4.55 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned two varsity letters in soccer. Received all-conference honors in soccer. Kansas Honors Scholar. Excellence Award. Junior class president. Received President’s Volunteer Service Award.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Max Wang and Nikita Larson
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST
ALEX THILL
A 4.61 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked ninth in a class of 394. Earned four varsity letters in swimming. Received all-state honors in three seasons. Received a perfect ACT score as a sophomore.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Anna Chalupa and Jackson Heath
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST
CORDEL DUHART
A 4.14 GPA on a weight 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Undefeated state champion in wrestling in senior season and state champion in junior season. Received all-state honors in football. Junior class representative. HOBY Leadership seminar. National Honor Society. Member of FCA.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Caroline Streb and Wallace Daniel
BLUE VALLEY WEST
KEATON GOODALE
A 3.99 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned three varsity letters in football and basketball. All-state quarterback. Team captain in football and basketball. CAPS program. Global Business Associate. Chess Club.
College: University of Kansas
Also nominated: Drake Gammon and Molly Saporito
CENTER
HAYDEN JUNDT
A 3.88 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 12th in a class of 126. Earned three varsity letters in golf. State qualifier and all-district honors. Participated in band for four years. Youth Ministries volunteer. Food pantry volunteer. National Honor Society.
College: Urban Planner
Also nominated: Alexis Simpson and Sierra Reed
CENTRAL
DRE’ SHAUN SANDERS
A 3.25 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 140. Earned four varsity letters in football and track. Conference defensive player of the year in 2017. Received all-state track honors in three seasons. Central Excellence Athlete of the Year in 2017.
College: Missouri Western
Also nominated: Carmaleta Davis
CRISTO REY
LAMONT GAINES
A 3.48 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 10th in a class of 71. Earned four varsity letters in basketball, baseball and cross country. Received first-team all-conference honors in basketball. Mary Kelly Community Center intern. National Honor Society.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Nia Musamali
DE SOTO
JACK BARGER
A 4.08 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 36th in a class of 212. Earned three varsity letters in football and baseball. Received all-state honors in football. First-team all-conference in baseball. Freshman mentor. National Honor Society.
College: Emporia State
Also nominated: Riley Moore and Jared Baruth
EUDORA
JONATHAN BOCK
A 4.31 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 121. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and track. Second-team all-state and first-team all-conference in soccer. Scholars Bowl. Science Olympiad. SADD.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Nicole Pearson and Noah Katzenmeier
HARRISONVILLE
NICK LAUGHLIN
A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 15th in a class of 212. Earned four varsity letters in football, three in basketball and two in golf. Received all-conference honors in football. District qualifier in golf. Freshman class president. Eagle Scout. National Honor Society.
College: Truman State
LIBERTY NORTH
NICHOLAS FULLER
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 423. Earned three varsity letters in baseball. Received all-state and all-conference honors. Engineering Club. Volunteered at St. James fish fry. National Honor Society.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Jami Rance and Douglas Wood
LINCOLN PREP
PARKER BATA
A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 11th in a class of 144. Earned four varsity letters in soccer. Received all-state and all-conference honors in soccer. Key Club president. Participated in band and orchestra for four years. National Honor Society.
College: Webster
Also nominated: Audrey Ahlenius and Duy Nguyen
LUTHERAN
LUKE KUNKEL
A 3.92 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in soccer and basketball and one in track. First team all-district in basketball. Academic all-state in track. National Honor Society president. Missouri Boys State.
College: Arkansas
Also nominated: Emily Tanner and Quinten Laytham
MARANATHA
MITCHELL PEACHER
A 4.21 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 35. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, basketball and track. First-team all-conference in soccer. Academic all-state in basketball and competed in state track meet. Participated in student government. National Honor Society. Eighty-five hours of community service.
College: John Brown
Also nominated: Elizabeth Goodman
NORTH KANSAS CITY
GABRIEL McCRUMMEN
A 3.82 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 47 in a class of 327. Earned four varsity letters in tennis and three in soccer. Received all-conference honors in soccer. Conference and district champion in tennis. Volunteers at church. Participated in student government. DECA member.
College: Barry
Also nominated: Deng Bol and Cassidy Turner
NORTHEAST
PERRION BURNETT
A 2.78 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned three varsity letters in football. Received all-conference honors as a quarterback and free safety. A peer mentor.
College: undecided
OAK GROVE
JAXON ALTHAUS
A 4.04 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked seventh in a class of 160. Earned three varsity letters in football and basketball and one in baseball. Second-team all-district quarterback. Member of 2014 state championship football team. Received all-conference honors in basketball. Senior class president. National Honor Society.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Tatum Dunham and Chloee Tripp
ODESSA
COOPER STILES
A 4.06 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked seventh in his class. Earned four varsity letters in baseball and two in football. Received all-conference honors in baseball and academic all-conference recognition in football. Missouri DECA vice president. FBC member. Missouri Boys State.
College: Arkansas State
Also nominated: Corryn Steinbeck and Laura Empson
OLATHE EAST
BEN KAHNK
A 3.85 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 91st in a class of 512, Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track. Placed 10th at state cross country meet senior year. A member of cross country state championship team in 2016. FBC. Member of student-athlete leadership team. National Honor Society.
College: Pittsburg State
Also nominated: Kylie Durham
OLATHE SOUTH
JACE KOELZER
A 4.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 65th in a class of 563. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling. Two-time state champion and three-time conference and regional champion. A member of choir. Student-athlete leadership council. National Honor Society.
College: Northern Colorado
Also nominated: Abby Allen and Remy Braun
ORRICK
WALKER EASLEY
A 4.05 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 19. Earned two varsity letters in football. Received all-conference honors senior season. FFA president. Participated in student government. National Honor Society.
College: Missouri S&T
OSAWATOMIE
JORGE FLORES
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 85. Earned one varsity letter in cross country and football. First-team all-conference in cross country. FCCLA president. Kansas Honors scholar. Miami Country Thrive volunteer. National Honor Society.
College: University of Kansas
Also nominated: Katie Inscore
OSKALOOSA
JARED MILLER
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 34. Earned four varsity letters in football, wrestling and baseball. Two-time state qualifier in wrestling. Received first-team all-state honors as a catcher. Kansas Honors Scholar. Senior class president. National Honor Society.
College: Fort Hays State
PARK HILL SOUTH
BEN BECKER
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 67th in a class of 371. Earned three varsity letters in football and two in track. First-team all-metro in football. Two-time all-Simone team. Freshman mentor. Natural Helpers. National Honor Society.
College: South Alabama
Also nominated: Annika Welty and Emma Roth
PLATTE COUNTY
DAKOTA SCHMIDT
A 4.26 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football, wrestling and track. School record holder in tackles in football and school record holder in the javelin. A member of Young Life and FCA. Athletic Leadership team.
College: Northwest Missouri State
Also nominated: Spencer Klopfer and Lauren Walker
PLEASANT RIDGE
GLYNN SMITH
A 3.91 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked eighth in a class of 66. Earned three varsity letters in track, one in cross country, football and basketball. State qualifier in track and cross country. DARE role model. National Honor Society. Kansas Boys State.
College: University of Kansas
Also nominated: Kailey Wilburn and Allison Herbig
RAYTOWN SOUTH
JAMAR MADGE
A 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 25th in a class of 256. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and three in track. Received all-conference honors in basketball. First-team all-conference in track. Participated in student government. Member of spirit club.
College: undecided
Also nominated: John Burnett and Alexis Jefferson
RICHMOND
D’TANYON MAXWELL
A 4.03 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 105. Received three varsity letters in football and track and two in wrestling. Academic all-conference in wrestling, football and track. Conference champion in 110 and 300-meter hurdles. FCA. National Honor Society. Eagle Scout.
College: Missouri S&T
Also nominated: Sydney Stigall and Trevon Alexander
ROCKHURST
JACOB SYKES
A 4.23 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in football, two in basketball and track and one in lacrosse. First player in school history to start a varsity game as a freshman. Received first-team all-state honors in football. Student diversity trainer. National Honor Society.
College: Harvard
Also nominated: Peter Campbell and Kyle Ruark
RUSKIN
IKENNA ENECHUKWU
A 4.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked fifth in a class of 301. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Placed sixth at state senior year. One hundred career wins. Participated in band. National Honor Society.
College: Rice
Also nominated: Yasmeen Tariq and Aaron Jones
ST THOMAS AQUINAS
DEVIN DIGGS
A 4.64 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in track and one in soccer. State and school record holder in the distance medley relay. All-state in 400-meter dash. Student body president. St. Joseph’s Medical Center volunteer. National Honor Society.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Will Swanson
SCHLAGLE
JARED MORGAN
A 3.96 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked seventh in a class of 191. Earned three varsity letters in basketball. Received all-conference honors. Made Superintendent honor roll four times.
College: Northwest Missouri State
Also nominated: Aireana Phillips
SM NORTH
BENJAMIN TYRRELL
A 4.9 GPA on a 5.0 scale. Ranked first in a class of 312. Earned three varsity letters in cross country and track. Team captain in cross country. State qualifier in track. DECA treasurer. National Honor Society.
College: Minnesota
Also nominated: Cassandra Davis and Joely Merriman
SPRING HILL
NOAH NEMER
A 3.88 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 29th in a class of 166. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and cross country. Undefeated state champion senior season. School’s first state champion in wrestling since 1991. Qualified for state cross country meet.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Trajan McCormick and Regan Smith
ST. PIUS X
ANDREW HIPP
A 4.11 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 13th in a class of 101. Earned four varsity letters in basketball and three in football. Received all-District and all-Conference honors at tight end in football and all-conference honors in basketball. GKCFCA scholar-athlete scholarship winner in football. Senior student council president. National Honor Society. Junior class president. West Point Summer Leaders Experience in 2017. Volunteer at VFW Post 7356.
College: West Point
Also nominated: Tommy Hoambrecker and Alexandra Chirpich
STALEY
ZACHARY ELAM
A 3.97 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 77th in a class of 369. Earned four varsity letters in football and wrestling. Three-time state champion in wrestling. Ranked fourth in the country at 220 pounds in senior season. Two-time first-team all-conference in football. National Honor Society.
College: Missouri
Also nominated: Lindsey Gilbert and John Raybourn
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN
BRETT CAMPBELL
A 3.9 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Earned four varsity letters in wrestling and three in football. Two-time undefeated state champion in wrestling. All-state honors at linebacker. Defensive player of the year. Teach pre-school in Sunday school. Academic all-state in football and wrestling.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Rayna Cross
SUMNER ACADEMY
SAM HART
A 3.6 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 48th in a class of 159. Earned four varsity letters in swimming and one in baseball. Team captain in swimming junior and senior season. National Honor Society.
College: UMKC
TONGANOXIE
BOWEN JONES
A 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked first in class. Earned four varsity letters in soccer, three in golf and one in football. Received first-team all-state honors in soccer. Made all-conference in football as placekicker. Volunteer at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Kansas Honors Scholar. National Honor Society.
College: University of Kansas
Also nominated: Chandler Caldwell and Sierra Staatz
TURNER
DAVION SCOTT
A 3.71 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 17th in a class of 212. Earned three varsity letters in football, cross country and track and two in basketball. School record holder in the 300-meter hurdles. 20/20 Leadership. Member of DECA. National Honor Society treasurer.
College: undecided
Also nominated: Payton Smith and Skylar Russell
UNIVERSITY ACADEMY
MALIK McKINNEY
A 3.4 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked ninth in a class of 43. Earned four varsity letters in football and three in basketball. Received all-conference honors in basketball. Made academic all-state in football.
College: University of Kansas
WASHINGTON
TARON BATIE
A 3.41 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 38th in a class of 194. Earned four varsity letters in track and three in basketball. Member of basketball team that finished third in state. A state qualifier in track. National Honor Society. Martin Luther King award recipient.
College: Sterling
Also nominated: Anthonio Rollins and Britnee Hawthorne-Crosby
WILLIAM CHRISMAN
BRAXTON WARD
A 4.42 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked second in a class of 303. Earned four varsity letters in cross country and track and one in basketball. Independence city champion in the triple jump. Received all-conference honors in cross country. Student of the month for Independence Rotary Club. National Honor Society.
College: Southwest Baptist
Also nominated: Jose Mendoza
WYANDOTTE
MARCUS JONES
A 3.78 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Ranked 26th in a class of 285. Earned four varsity letters in track, three in football and powerlifting. Won three league events in track. Received all-state football recognition. Christian in Action youth leader. Participated in student government. Junior police academy.
College: William Jewell
Also nominated: Alizah Jones and Cheyanne Woltkamp
