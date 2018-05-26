Meet The Star's 2018 Scholar-Athletes: The top girl, boy and each high school's winner

She is the career leading scorer for her high school's basketball team and will attend Vanderbilt in the fall. He won a state history contest and will play football for Harvard.

Those are just a few of the accomplishments that helped Barstow's Kate Walsworth and Rockhurst's Jacob Sykes win The Kansas City Star's Scholar-Athlete of The Year awards for 2018.

Walsworth and Sykes are among the Scholar-Athletes from each of 102 participating Kansas City-area high schools being honored today for their academic and athletic excellence, as well as their involvement in other activities and overall impact on their schools. This is the 35th year that Scholar-Athletes have been honored by The Star.

Judges on behalf of The Star selected each school winner. A second group of judges narrowed the field to the top 10 boys and 10 girls. The resumes of the finalists were then given to five final judges: Jason Adam, Blue Valley Northwest grad and Royals pitcher; Chris Conley, Chiefs wide receiver; Randy Covitz, former Kansas City Star sportswriter; Tavia Hunt, director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization and former Miss Kansas USA; and Tim Melia, Sporting KC goalkeeper and MLS goalkeeper of the year.

Selection of the overall boy and girl winners was based upon this formula: 45 percent for athletic achievements, 35 percent for academics, 10 percent for activities and 10 percent for overall and community impact.

In addition to their recognition in The Star, the Royals will award Scholar-Athlete school winners with ticket vouchers, and the overall winners will throw out the first pitch at a Royals game this summer.

The girls finalists were led by runner-up Tori Findley of Blue Springs South, followed by Molly Born of Shawnee Mission Northwest, Caroline Salzman of Pembroke Hill, Callie Schwarzenbach of Kearney, Isabella Hadden of Mill Valley, Dana Baker of Olathe North, Jessie Stindt of SM East, Jaci Huckabee of Lansing and Natalie Kistler of St. Teresa's.

The boys finalists were led by runner-up Carter Putz of Bishop Miege, follwed by Cardel Duhart of Blue Valley Southwest, Devin Diggs of St. Thomas Aquinas, Brett Campbell of Summit Christian, Zachary Elam of Staley, Dakota Schmidt of Platte County, Ben Becker of Park Hill South, Cade Musser of Blue Springs and Jace Koelzer of Olathe South.