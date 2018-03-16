Kearney girls lose in Missouri Class 4 semifinals

The Kearney girls had to survive a close call just to make it this far. With the seconds running down and possessing a hard-earned one-point lead in overtime on Friday, the Bulldogs looked as though they would survive another tight finish.
And they almost did.
Kearney survived everything but an and-one awarded to Incarnate Word Academy’s Nakayla Jackson-Morris with 3.7 seconds left, and those points proved to be the difference in a 49-47 loss in the Missouri Class 4 girls state semifinals at JQH Arena.
Kearney (26-4) had slowly but surely clawed its way back from a 27-20 halftime deficit and took a 47-46 lead when Emma Couch made 1 of 2 free throws with 24 seconds left. Incarnate Word ran the clock down until Jackson-Morris drove the lane and was fouled by Kearney’s 6-foot-5 forward Calli Schwarzenbach.
The ball was still bouncing on the rim after the whistle, which came early in Jackson-Morris’ attempt.
“I could be wrong, but I thought my big was straight up,” Kearney coach Troy Resler said. “I was expecting a no-call, and I wasn’t really worried because it was on the ground.”
But I told them after the game it didn’t come down to the last play. There were a lot of things that could have happened.”
Kearney stumbled early as it tried to adjust to Incarnate Words’ quickness and the physical play of 6-foot-3 center Rickie Woltman, who led the Red Knights with 14 points and six rebounds. Turnovers hurt the Bulldogs too as they fell behind 15-9 in the first quarter after holding an early lead.
“I didn’t think we were playing our best in the first half,” Resler said. “We were shell-shocked, we weren’t who we were this entire season. But we kind of challenged them at halftime, and I felt like the way they came out in the second half they showed what we truly are.”
Kearney chipped away and pulled within 41-40 on Grace Burkemper’s three-pointer from the top of the key. Another three by Caroline Kelly forged a 44-44 tie with 1:54 left in regulation.
Incarnate Word ran the clock down until Marisa Warren put up a three-pointer that missed at the buzzer for regulation.
Schwarzenbach’s 10 points led Kearney, which was making it first state appearance since 1986 and was seeking its first-ever state title. The Bulldogs will meet Miller Career Academy for third place at 11 am Saturday.
St. Joseph’s Academy 49, Liberty girls 48
Kayel Newland scored 19 points in her final game in a Liberty uniform, and she won’t soon forget her last three.
Newland’s three-point attempt with 4.3 seconds left brought the Blue Jays back within one as they played catchup most of the second half. The Blue Jays forced a 5-second call as St. Joseph’s tried to inbound, but the Blue Jays couldn’t get off another shot.
Newland made 4 of 10 from three-point range for Liberty, which struggled to shoot most of the game. The Blue Jays shot 37 percent (16 for 43) from the field, including 6 for 26 behind the arc.
“We kept fighting,” Liberty coach Chad Fleming said. “We just didn’t make enough shots.”
