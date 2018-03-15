Liberty can't match Webster Groves in Class 5 shootout

The Liberty Blue Jays fell to the Webster Groves Statesmen 81-61 in a fast-paced shootout in the Missouri Class 5 boys basketball semifinals on Thursday in Springfield.
“Credit to Webster Groves, especially Carte’Are Gordon,” Liberty head coach Roger Stirtz said. “He’s probably one of the best post players I have ever coached against. He was phenomenal.
“Credit to them, credit to our guys for our fight. We knew we would bring that. We love our guys and the toughness and competitiveness they showed.”
Liberty (22-8) will take on Columbia Rock Bridge on Friday at 12:45 p.m. at JQH Arena in the third-place game. The Bruins (27-2) fell to the St. Louis Chaminade Red Devils 80-77 in the other semifinal matchup on Thursday.
“That will be our last game, so we have to play for each other,” senior Brock Matson said. “Most of our seniors are starters, so we have to go out there and compete and take third place.”
Right out of the gate, the stars shined for both teams. Webster Groves senior point guard Courtney Ramey scored 12 points in the first eight minutes, while senior forward Gordon added in 10. Gordon finished with 40 points.
Not to be outdone, Liberty senior Jalen Lewis scored 11 points in the opening period (and also finished with 40 points for the game). Both teams worked fluidly on the offensive end in the early going, getting any shot they wanted. Blue Jays senior forward Tavis Turner scored eight points to keep pace with Gordon.
“Props to Jalen Lewis,” Webster Groves head coach Jay Blossom said. “What a great player. I have some really great defenders. But, he was wearing us out. That was a great game.”
Webster Groves took a 29-22 lead into the second quarter, thanks to several second-chance points off offensive rebounds from Gordon. All six of Gordon’s rebounds in the first half came on the offensive glass, and Webster had nine in the first 16 minutes of play.
Lewis continued his hot start into the second quarter, scoring a quick seven points to cut Webster Groves' lead to 31-29. With 5:30 left in the first half, Lewis already had his game average of 18 points.
“It’s a confidence booster when you see a few shots go in, and that’s something I thrive on,” Lewis said. My teammates gave me the ball in the right and had the confidence in me to make plays. It carried on for the rest of the game.
Lewis, who has committed to Washburn, matched up with Ramey on offense and defense several times throughout the game, and each time, Lewis had words for Ramey following the possession.
“(Courtney) is a great defender,” Lewis said. "He’s a lot longer than me. It was a challenge, and it was something that I had to play through. It’s a great opportunity to be showcased against that type of a talent. Just to be in that group is really special for me.”
Barely any whistles were blown during the first half, and the first timeout of the game came when Webster Groves head coach Jay Blossom called one with 2:07 left in the half.
In the last three minutes of the first half, Ramey checked Lewis up and down the court, allowing him no breathing room.
"Coach let me do some things that I like to do, like face guard," Ramey said. "I think that helped us. Lewis is a great player and he made great shots. I knew the more I got his legs going, his legs would give out."
With less than a minute to play, Lewis drilled a step-back three-pointer from way downtown, off the backboard, to give the Blue Jays their first lead of the game at 40-39. Liberty led Webster Groves by the same score at halftime, with Lewis scoring 23 of the 40 points.
“I don’t think it was a surprise,” Stirtz said. “Honestly, we expected to win. That’s what we talked about. We have high expectations for this program, and even in this game, no matter how talented those guys were, I told my guys after the game I wouldn’t want to trade locker rooms.”
Gordon and Ramey scored 16 points a piece in the first half and combined for 13 rebounds and five assists. Webster Groves shot 45.7 percent from the field, and Liberty made 46.7 percent of its shots.
The difference came from beyond the arc, where the Statesmen hit just three three-pointers. Lewis hit five three-pointers, and the Blue Jays finished the first half 7 for 14 from deep.
Webster Groves started the third quarter on a 9-0 run, taking a 48-40 lead halfway through the period. Ramey continued to lock up Lewis, which meant the Blue Jays struggled to get shots up. They went scoreless for the first 3:30 of the second half, until Stirtz called his first timeout of the game.
After the break, Lewis found Matson in the corner for his second three-pointer of the game to stop the Statesmen’s run.
Gordon and Ramey responded with a 4-0 run to halt the momentum. It turned into a 9-0 run and a 57-43 lead for Webster Groves.
The lack of a second scorer proved to be a massive problem for the Blue Jays, as Liberty scored just six points in the third quarter.
Gordon, at 6-feet-8 and 245 pounds, was too much for Liberty to handle. Drawing fouls, making free throws, dominating the offensive glass and picking up assists, Gordon — who's commited to Saint Louis University — led the Statesmen to a 65-46 lead after three quarters.
The dominance carried over into the fourth quarter. Lewis hit a deep three-pointer to cut the lead to 16, but Ramey or Gordon responded every time the Blue Jays scored.
Ramey finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Webster Groves will take on Chaminade in the Class 5 state championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comments