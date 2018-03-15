Liberty girls lose in Missouri Class 5 semifinals

After winning their last eight games dating back to Feb. 9, the Liberty Blue Jays’ winning streak ended at the hands of the Kirkwood Pioneers on Thursday at the state basketball tournament.
Kirkwood beat Liberty 51-29 in the Missouri Class 5 semifinals at JQH Arena.
“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, so that’s frustrating,” Liberty head coach Chad Fleming said.
“In a couple weeks when we take a step and look at the season in its entirety, I think we will have some satisfaction in where we have gone and what we have accomplished this year. I am proud of these girls. They’ve welcome me with open arms this year as their coach.”
The Blue Jays (24-8) will try to finish the season on a positive note, as they’ll take on St. Joseph’s Academy (23-7) on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Class 5 third-place game. St. Joseph’s Academy fell to Springfield Kickapoo in the other semifinal game, 58-44, on Thursday.
Liberty, which starts four sophomores and one senior, smothered the Pioneers on the defensive end in the first quarter thanks to its 2-3 zone.
“We played well in the first quarter and controlled the tempo and did exactly what we wanted to,” Fleming said.
Sophomore guard Olivia Nelson put the Blue Jays in the lead with a deep three-pointer in the early going.
Kirkwood, 27-3, scored just six points in the first quarter. The Blue Jays took a 7-6 lead into the second quarter and scored right out of the gate to make it a 9-6 game.
Then, Kirkwood solved the zone, forced Liberty into seven second-quarter turnovers and didn’t allow the Blue Jays to score again in the quarter.
“You aren’t going to beat good teams scoring two points in a quarter,” Fleming said. “We got behind and had to get out of the zone and play man-to-man, and that allowed (Kirkwood) to dictate tempo in the second half.”
It was a 16-0 run for the Pioneers, giving them a 22-9 lead at halftime.. Liberty shot 4 of 17 from the field (23.5 percent) and 1 of 5 (20 percent) from beyond the arc in the first 16 minutes of play.
“We started to get really sloppy, and there was a lid on the basket for us,” Liberty senior forward Kayel Newland said. “
The lone positive for the Blue Jays in the first half came on the glass, where Liberty outrebounded Kirkwood 14-11.
Liberty came out aggressive in the third quarter, forcing Kirkwood into four quick turnovers and scoring the first points of the period from Newland.
Newland, who led the Blue Jays all year at 15 points per game, drilled a three-pointer to cut Kirkwood’s lead to 27-18 late in the third quarter. Newland finished with nine points.
Nelson and Newland combined for 12 of the Blue Jays’ 14 points in the third quarter, keeping Liberty in the game. Kirkwood led 30-23 after three quarters of basketball.
To start the fourth quarter, the Pioneers applied fullcourt pressure in an attempt to speed up the Blue Jays.
It didn’t work, at first.
Liberty took care of the basketball, forced Kirkwood into sloppy turnovers and cut the Pioneers’ lead to 31-25 2 minutes into the fourth quarter.
Kirkwood senior Jayla Everett came up with a steal, went coast-to-coast, made the bucket and the free throw to give the Pioneers a 34-25 lead.
After the three-point play, Liberty looked rattled, throwing the ball around the court, forcing shots early in the possessions and fouling too often.
Kirkwood continued to apply its fullcourt press. It worked brilliantly, as Nelson was often trapped in the backcourt with no help.
“The press, we were having trouble getting the ball past halfcourt,” sophomore Jillian Fleming said. “Then, as the lead grew and the time was running out, things just got more sloppy.”
Eight straight Liberty possessions ended in turnovers, and Kirkwood ran away with the game. Kirkwood went on an 16-0 run over 3 minutes of play to take a 47-25 lead.
The run ended with a jumper from Fleming, her second basket of the night. Fleming added two more free throws before the final whistle, scoring the last four points of the game for Liberty and finishing with six total.
“I have only one game left in a Blue Jay uniform, so I know the seniors just want to win and go out together,” Newland said. “It sucks, but we just have to turn our minds around and get as ready as we can.”
Kirkwood plays Kickapoo in the Class 5 State championship game on Saturday at 2:40 p.m, a rematch of the 2016 state championship.
Comments