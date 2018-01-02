With Nebraska, Mizzou, LSU, others interested, where will LS West star Goodrich land?

Fox six months, Lee’s Summit West High School senior Mario Goodrich considered his future a settled matter. It was early May when he committed to Nebraska football, a decision he chose over nearly two dozen alternatives.
But a coaching change in Lincoln prompted a change in his plans. Potentially, anyway.
Goodrich re-opened his recruitment after Nebraska fired coach Mike Riley, and although he says he is still considering the Cornhuskers his destination, it’s now one of many options — not necessarily the option.
Over the next four weeks, Goodrich will visit LSU, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida.
“I’ve been talking to a few schools, but those are the ones I’m mainly interested in,” Goodrich said, adding, “I’ve been talking to (Nebraska), too.”
Goodrich, a four-star cornerback, has collected 19 total offers. That includes offers from all three local Division I programs — Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State — but he told The Star he’s not considering attending any of those three.
Goodrich is the third-ranked recruit in the state and sits at No. 95 nationally, per Rivals. He has twice made The Star’s All-Metro first team. As a junior, he intercepted seven passes and returned two for touchdowns. As a senior, he had one interception and 15 pass break-ups.
He was one of a handful of players to de-commit from Nebraska last month.
“It was hard,” Goodrich said of that decision. “Just knowing the (previous) coaching staff really likes you. You had your mind set on where you wanted to go.
“But things happen for a reason. I just pray every night and ask God to bless me whichever way I go.”
The college visits to the four SEC programs will take place over the next month. Goodrich hopes to make his decision in time for National Signing Day on Feb. 7, but he didn’t call that a firm deadline.
Goodrich also got Division I offers to play basketball, but he decided early into his recruitment that football would be his path. He is still playing basketball this season at Lee’s Summit West.
