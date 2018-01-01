More Videos

  Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: "It just made sense"

    Kari Driskell, the widow of Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell, encourages everyone to go online and register to become an organ donor at donatelife.net/register. The Midwest Transplant Network helped her through the process of donation when Eric died of a ruptured brain aneurysm earlier this year.

High School Sports

Here’s the Rose Parade float that honored former Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell

By Sam McDowell

January 01, 2018 02:23 PM

After his unexpected death in February, Blue Valley High football coach Eric Driskell was remembered for his optimism, enthusiasm and care for others. Even some of his supposed football rivals recalled the positive impact he made on their lives.

But his final act came after death. Driskell was a live-organ donor, and over the summer, his wife, Kari, chronicled the purpose each of his organs served.

On Monday, Eric Driskell was honored in the Rose Parade as part of the Donate Life float entry titled, “The Gift of Time.”

Kari Driskell was in attendance for the parade in Pasadena, Calif., on New Year’s Day.

The New Year’s Day Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., honored late Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell with a float sponsored by the Midwest Transplant Network.
KTLA broadcast

“We’ve not been overly happy on this trip, but we’ve enjoyed ourselves, our company, getting away and the whole experience of the Rose Bowl Parade thus far,” Kari Driskell wrote on her social media pages. “And we are proud and honored to be Eric’s family and be here with Donate Life.”

Eric Driskell died in mid-February, three days after a ruptured brain aneurysm. He was 43.

The Rose Parade float honored him with a floragraph, a portrait made with organic materials, according to the Midwest Transplant Network, the sponsor of the float. (The float can be seen on KTLA’s replay of the parade. It appears just after the 1 hour, 27-minute mark.)

“It is our hope that this float calls attention to the message and motivates others to register to be a donor,” Midwest Transplant Network CEO Jan Finn said in a statement.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

