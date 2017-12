Four finalists for the Evelyn Gates Award honoring the top female high school varsity volleyball player in the area gathered at Park Hill South for the 2017 award ceremony. The finalists were Allison Coens, an outside hitter at St. James Academy; Annika Welty, a middle hitter at Park Hill South; Callie Schwarzenbach, a middle blocker at Kearney; and Claire Wagner, an outside hitter at Lee’s Summit. Welty was the winner.