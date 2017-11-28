Park Hill, Staley and Blue Valley North players are among Simone Award finalists

Finalists for the 2017 Thomas A. Simone football awards, which honor the best high school football players in the Kansas City area, were announced Tuesday night by PrepsKC.
Winners will be announced Dec. 5 at the high school of the Simone Award recipient.
Simone Award
WR Ronnie Bell, Sr., Park Hill: 1,605 yards receiving and 21 TDs.
RB Phillip Brooks, Sr., Lee’s Summit West: 1,600 yards rushing and 21 TDs; 556 yards receiving and 8 TDs.
QB Graham Mertz, Jr., Blue Valley North: 3,684 yards passing, 45 TDs and 6 INTs.
QB John Raybourn, Sr., Staley: 3,170 yards passing, 44 TDs and 4 INTs; 1,109 yards rushing and 12 TDs.
Frank Fontana Award
QB/DB Diego Bernard, Sr., St. Joseph Lafayette: 2,148 yards passing, 24 TDs and 7 INTs; 1,095 yards rushing and 8 TDs.
QB Tanner Clarkson, Sr., Platte County: 3,390 yards passing and 38 TDs; 5 rushing TDs.
QB Carter Putz, Sr., Bishop Miege: 2,844 yards passing, 38 TDs and 5 INTs; 596 yards rushing and 11 TDs.
QB Amaun Ryan, Sr., Center: 2,300 yards passing, 28 TDs and 3 INTs; 419 yards rushing and 7 TDs.
Buck Buchanan Award
LB Nick Allen, Sr., BV Southwest: 151 tackles, 97 solo, 21 TFL, 3 1/2 sacks.
DL Daniel Carson, Sr., William Chrisman: 73 tackles, 49 solo, 17 TFL, 6 sacks.
OL/DL Daniel Parker, Sr., Blue Springs: 34 tackles, 20 solo, 20 TFL, 16 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.
LB Brighton Ramirez, Sr., Park Hill: 142 tackles, 83 solo, 36 TFL, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles.
Bobby Bell Award
LB Dylan Downing, Jr., Bishop Miege: 142 tackles, 92 solo, 14 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 INTs.
OT Marshall Kellner, Sr., De Soto: 87 pancake blocks, 0 sacks allowed.
DE Nick Kruse, Sr., Harrisonville: 98 tackles, 44 solo, 21 TFL, 6 sacks.
DE Michael Smith, Sr., Platte County: 58 tackles, 23 solo, 11 TFL, 16 1/2 sacks.
Otis Taylor Award
WR Ronnie Bell, Sr., Park Hill: 89 receptions for 1,605 yards and 21 TDs.
WR Dominic Gicinto, Sr., Raytown: 85 receptions for 1,341 yards and 10 TDs.
WR Jackson Heath, Sr., Blue Valley Northwest: 54 receptions for 771 yards and 6 TDs.
WR Logan Talley, Jr., Mill Valley: 91 receptions for 1,254 yards and 11 TDs.
