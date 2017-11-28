Reminder: Schools encouraged to report prep basketball results

The Kansas City Star has partnered with ScoreStream this school year for real-time collection and reporting of Metro-area high school results, including basketball for both boys and girls. With this partnership, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on KansasCity.com from high school basketball games across The Star’s coverage area.
The best part of this new system is that coaches and parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). Once a school’s schedule is added, the ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
The Star used ScoreStream during the fall football season with much success. And ScoreStream officials continue to work toward adding more sports to the app.
Bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to KansasCity.com.
