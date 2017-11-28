High School Sports

Reminder: Schools encouraged to report prep basketball results

The Kansas City Star

November 28, 2017 03:44 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

The Kansas City Star has partnered with ScoreStream this school year for real-time collection and reporting of Metro-area high school results, including basketball for both boys and girls. With this partnership, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on KansasCity.com from high school basketball games across The Star’s coverage area.

The best part of this new system is that coaches and parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). Once a school’s schedule is added, the ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.

The Star used ScoreStream during the fall football season with much success. And ScoreStream officials continue to work toward adding more sports to the app.

Bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to KansasCity.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion

    Staley converted a do-or-die two-point conversion with nine seconds left, the lasting highlight in a 36-35 seesaw victory over Pattonville in the Missouri Class 5 state championship Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion 1:54

Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion
Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title
Highlights: Staley defeats Carthage in state semifinals 0:46

Highlights: Staley defeats Carthage in state semifinals

View More Video