Here’s a list of Kansas-side high school signings with collegiate athletic programs

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 7:01 PM

Jake Faust, Blue Valley, baseball, Benedictine

Grace Garcia, Blue Valley, softball, South Dakota

Mia Garton, Blue Valley, softball, Evangel

Alex Stanek, Blue Valley, softball, Drury

Jack Brimacombe, Blue Valley North, baseball, Neosho CC

Ryan Bender, Blue Valley North, golf, Kansas State

D’Ovion Williams, Blue Valley North, volleyball, Avila

Sami Skibell, Blue Valley North, cross country, Central Missouri

Anna Chalupa, Blue Valley Northwest, volleyball, University of Albany

Will Dennis, Blue Valley Northwest, baseball, Oklahoma

Scott Duensing, Blue Valley Northwest, baseball, Missouri Southern

Jacob Hall, Blue Valley Northwest, soccer, Case Western Reserve

Kadisyn Kircher, Blue Valley Northwest, swimming, Midland University

Clayton Leathers, Blue Valley Northwest, baseball, Pittsburg State

Kylie Miller, Blue Valley Northwest, swimming, South Dakota

Cassie Pascarella, Blue Valley Northwest, volleyball, Pittsburgh-Johnstown

Joe Pleasant, Blue Valley Northwest, basketball, Abilene Christian

Jared Sharp, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Washburn

Brent Shinkle, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, College of Ozarks

Rene Ramous, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Oklahoma

Lukas Rich, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Allen County CC

Grant Wilson, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Cowley County CC

Cameron Townsend, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Central Missouri

Hannah Engelken, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Central Missouri

Lindsey Fletcher, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Ottawa University

Lauren Flowers, Blue Valley West, basketball, Kansas Wesleyan

Michaela Jackson, Blue Valley West, softball, Midland University

Molly Saporito, Blue Valley West, golf, Central Missouri

Bradley Mittleman, Blue Valley West, tennis, Old Dominion

Megan Neil, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Colorado School of Mines

Jana Owen, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Appalachian State

Ethan Buresh, Kansas City Christian, baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Abigail Archibong, Mill Valley, volleyball, Kansas State

Lacey Angello, Lansing, volleyball, Kansas

Eliot Wilk, Lansing, baseball, Missouri Valley College

Wyatt Reece, Louisburg, cross country, Southwest Minnesota State

Connor Hughes, Olathe North, baseball, State Fair CC

Maddie Stipsits, Olathe North, softball, Washburn

Hannah Schmidt, Olathe North, softball, Highland CC

Kylee Weber, Olathe North, softball, Ottawa University

Dana Baker, Olathe North, track and field, Duke

Shianne Cook, Olathe North, volleyball, Graceland University

Marissa Hines, Olathe North, volleyball, Wyoming

Alyx Bishop, Olathe North, rowing, Kansas State

Jacquelyn Knopp, Olathe North, rowing, Kansas State

Jevon Parrish, Olathe North, wrestling, Nebraska

Jaiden Chase, Olathe Northwest, volleyball, Wyoming

Christen Curry, Olathe Northwest, basketball, Johnson County CC

Shayna Espy, Olathe Northwest, softball, Northern Colorado

Rosie Klausner, Olathe Northwest, golf, Central Missouri

Taylor Kuper, Olathe Northwest, volleyball, Illinois

Georgia Mullins, Olathe Northwest, volleyball, Colorado College

Brady Walker, Olathe Northwest, baseball, Central Arkansas

Jackson Wexler, Olathe Northwest, golf, Washburn

Jace Koelzer, Olathe South, wrestling, Northern Colorado

Ryan Koval, Olathe South, baseball, Wichita State

Courtney Reynolds, Olathe South, softball Ottawa University

Maryssa Rollin, Olathe South, softball, Hutchinson CC

Marli Ruis, Olathe South, soccer, Allen County CC

Casey Shell, Olathe South, softball, Baylor

Jordan Johnson, Paola, softball, Central Arkansas

Moorea Long, Paola, track and field, Baylor

Kamryn Sparks, Piper, softball, Wayne State

Alexis Rymer, Piper, softball, Kansas City Kansas CC

Sydney Ashner, Shawnee Mission East, volleyball, Palm Beach State

Chris Closser, Shawnee Mission East, baseball, Neosho CC

Emma Linscott, Shawnee Mission East, swimming, Minnesota

Dalton Mall, Shawnee Mission East, baseball, Evansville

Katie Paulus, Shawnee Mission East, tennis, Texas Christian

Jack Schoemann, Shawnee Mission East, basketball, Colorado State

Jonah Watt, Shawnee Mission East, baseball, Central Arkansas

Morgan Berry, Shawnee Mission Northwest, volleyball, Ottawa University

Molly Born, Shawnee Mission Northwest, cross country/track and field, Oklahoma State

Alaina Burris, Shawnee Mission Northwest, bowling, Ottawa University

Makenzie Cooper, Shawnee Mission Northwest, softball, Central Missouri

Josh Flack, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Neosho County CC

Josh Mitchell, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Hutchinson CC

Alex Rice, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Cloud County CC

George Specht, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Cowley County

Emily Wells, Shawnee Mission Northwest, softball, Cloud County CC

MacKenzie Anderson, Shawnee Mission South, volleyball, Newman University

Claire Nash, Shawnee Mission South, swimming, Nebraska-Kearney

Karoline Shelton, Shawnee Mission South, volleyball, Hillsdale College

Allison Coens, St. James Academy, beach volleyball, Louisiana State

Blake Ripp, St. James Academy, baseball, George Washington

Allyiah Calvert, St. Thomas Aquinas, soccer, Central Missouri

Riley Ebert, St. Thomas Aquinas, lacrosse, Maryville University

Emma Lamping, St. Thomas Aquinas, gymnastics, Seattle Pacific

Brendan Ryan, St. Thomas Aquinas, baseball, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Allison Thomas, St. Thomas Aquinas, basketball, Truman State

Bailey Zuniga, St. Thomas Aquinas, softball, Washburn

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

