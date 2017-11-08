Here’s a list of Kansas-side high school signings with collegiate athletic programs

Jake Faust, Blue Valley, baseball, Benedictine
Grace Garcia, Blue Valley, softball, South Dakota
Mia Garton, Blue Valley, softball, Evangel
Alex Stanek, Blue Valley, softball, Drury
Jack Brimacombe, Blue Valley North, baseball, Neosho CC
Ryan Bender, Blue Valley North, golf, Kansas State
D’Ovion Williams, Blue Valley North, volleyball, Avila
Sami Skibell, Blue Valley North, cross country, Central Missouri
Anna Chalupa, Blue Valley Northwest, volleyball, University of Albany
Will Dennis, Blue Valley Northwest, baseball, Oklahoma
Scott Duensing, Blue Valley Northwest, baseball, Missouri Southern
Jacob Hall, Blue Valley Northwest, soccer, Case Western Reserve
Kadisyn Kircher, Blue Valley Northwest, swimming, Midland University
Clayton Leathers, Blue Valley Northwest, baseball, Pittsburg State
Kylie Miller, Blue Valley Northwest, swimming, South Dakota
Cassie Pascarella, Blue Valley Northwest, volleyball, Pittsburgh-Johnstown
Joe Pleasant, Blue Valley Northwest, basketball, Abilene Christian
Jared Sharp, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Washburn
Brent Shinkle, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, College of Ozarks
Rene Ramous, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Oklahoma
Lukas Rich, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Allen County CC
Grant Wilson, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Cowley County CC
Cameron Townsend, Blue Valley Southwest, baseball, Central Missouri
Hannah Engelken, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Central Missouri
Lindsey Fletcher, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Ottawa University
Lauren Flowers, Blue Valley West, basketball, Kansas Wesleyan
Michaela Jackson, Blue Valley West, softball, Midland University
Molly Saporito, Blue Valley West, golf, Central Missouri
Bradley Mittleman, Blue Valley West, tennis, Old Dominion
Megan Neil, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Colorado School of Mines
Jana Owen, Blue Valley West, volleyball, Appalachian State
Ethan Buresh, Kansas City Christian, baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan
Abigail Archibong, Mill Valley, volleyball, Kansas State
Lacey Angello, Lansing, volleyball, Kansas
Eliot Wilk, Lansing, baseball, Missouri Valley College
Wyatt Reece, Louisburg, cross country, Southwest Minnesota State
Connor Hughes, Olathe North, baseball, State Fair CC
Maddie Stipsits, Olathe North, softball, Washburn
Hannah Schmidt, Olathe North, softball, Highland CC
Kylee Weber, Olathe North, softball, Ottawa University
Dana Baker, Olathe North, track and field, Duke
Shianne Cook, Olathe North, volleyball, Graceland University
Marissa Hines, Olathe North, volleyball, Wyoming
Alyx Bishop, Olathe North, rowing, Kansas State
Jacquelyn Knopp, Olathe North, rowing, Kansas State
Jevon Parrish, Olathe North, wrestling, Nebraska
Jaiden Chase, Olathe Northwest, volleyball, Wyoming
Christen Curry, Olathe Northwest, basketball, Johnson County CC
Shayna Espy, Olathe Northwest, softball, Northern Colorado
Rosie Klausner, Olathe Northwest, golf, Central Missouri
Taylor Kuper, Olathe Northwest, volleyball, Illinois
Georgia Mullins, Olathe Northwest, volleyball, Colorado College
Brady Walker, Olathe Northwest, baseball, Central Arkansas
Jackson Wexler, Olathe Northwest, golf, Washburn
Jace Koelzer, Olathe South, wrestling, Northern Colorado
Ryan Koval, Olathe South, baseball, Wichita State
Courtney Reynolds, Olathe South, softball Ottawa University
Maryssa Rollin, Olathe South, softball, Hutchinson CC
Marli Ruis, Olathe South, soccer, Allen County CC
Casey Shell, Olathe South, softball, Baylor
Jordan Johnson, Paola, softball, Central Arkansas
Moorea Long, Paola, track and field, Baylor
Kamryn Sparks, Piper, softball, Wayne State
Alexis Rymer, Piper, softball, Kansas City Kansas CC
Sydney Ashner, Shawnee Mission East, volleyball, Palm Beach State
Chris Closser, Shawnee Mission East, baseball, Neosho CC
Emma Linscott, Shawnee Mission East, swimming, Minnesota
Dalton Mall, Shawnee Mission East, baseball, Evansville
Katie Paulus, Shawnee Mission East, tennis, Texas Christian
Jack Schoemann, Shawnee Mission East, basketball, Colorado State
Jonah Watt, Shawnee Mission East, baseball, Central Arkansas
Morgan Berry, Shawnee Mission Northwest, volleyball, Ottawa University
Molly Born, Shawnee Mission Northwest, cross country/track and field, Oklahoma State
Alaina Burris, Shawnee Mission Northwest, bowling, Ottawa University
Makenzie Cooper, Shawnee Mission Northwest, softball, Central Missouri
Josh Flack, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Neosho County CC
Josh Mitchell, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Hutchinson CC
Alex Rice, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Cloud County CC
George Specht, Shawnee Mission Northwest, baseball, Cowley County
Emily Wells, Shawnee Mission Northwest, softball, Cloud County CC
MacKenzie Anderson, Shawnee Mission South, volleyball, Newman University
Claire Nash, Shawnee Mission South, swimming, Nebraska-Kearney
Karoline Shelton, Shawnee Mission South, volleyball, Hillsdale College
Allison Coens, St. James Academy, beach volleyball, Louisiana State
Blake Ripp, St. James Academy, baseball, George Washington
Allyiah Calvert, St. Thomas Aquinas, soccer, Central Missouri
Riley Ebert, St. Thomas Aquinas, lacrosse, Maryville University
Emma Lamping, St. Thomas Aquinas, gymnastics, Seattle Pacific
Brendan Ryan, St. Thomas Aquinas, baseball, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
Allison Thomas, St. Thomas Aquinas, basketball, Truman State
Bailey Zuniga, St. Thomas Aquinas, softball, Washburn
