EKL sweep: Miege, unbeaten BV Southwest & BV West win boys high school soccer titles

The Eastern Kansas League was well-represented at the Kansas high school boys soccer playoffs this weekend, and three of the four teams came away victorious.
Just like the girls soccer teams did in the spring, Blue Valley West won the Class 6A championship, Blue Valley Southwest took the 5A title and Bishop Miege secured its second straight Class 4-1A trophy on Saturday.
What a 2017 for the EKL as we swept all 6 Titles! Congrats to BVW winning 6A Girls & Boys & congrats to BVSW for winning 5A Girls & Boys!— Stags Soccer (@Stags_Soccer) November 4, 2017
The last time three EKL teams swept the boys soccer playoffs was when Blue Valley Northwest, St. Thomas Aquinas and Bishop Miege won state titles in 2013.
St. Thomas Aquinas (13-5-2) and Spring Hill (13-7-0) placed fourth in the 5A and 4-1A tournaments, respectively.
Class 6A: Blue Valley West 3, Olathe South 1
At Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka, Blue Valley West won the school’s third boys soccer title. It also won in 2004 (Class 5A) and 2010.
Blue Valley West (14-5-1) took an early lead over Olathe South (17-2-1), which last won a championship in 2008, and was ahead 2-0 with 9 minutes remaining in the first half.
Senior Noah Labry, who on Tuesday set a program record with his 57th career goal, completed a hat trick in the final game. Brendan Schwartz assisted on the first two goals.
Thank you to our 11 Seniors! What HUGE shoes we have to fill! Way to go out on top! We will miss you!! #we❤️ourseniors #statesauce pic.twitter.com/3R9Us5XPg7— BVW Boys Soccer (@BVWBoysSoccer) November 5, 2017
Class 5A: Blue Valley Southwest 1, Bishop Carroll 0
For the first time in its short history, the Blue Valley Southwest boys team won a title — and remained undefeated in doing so at the Maize High School complex.
Aidan Bates scored the winning goal for Southwest (19-0-1) with 29:25 remaining in the game against Bishop Carroll (18-1-1).
Here's the game-winning goal by @AidanBates7 to give @bvswboyssoccer a 5A state championship #vkscores pic.twitter.com/9Q8oNEMcyn— Billy Byler (@TheByler) November 4, 2017
Class 4-1A: Miege 3, Andover Central 0
Bishop Miege (17-1-1) won its fourth title in six years at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe. It was the team’s second straight title. Miege also won back to back titles in 2012 and 2013.
Eleven seniors led Miege in the 3-0 defeat of Andover Central (17-3-0).
Junior Ethan Martinez, on a pass from sophomore Garrett Hagen, scored the first goal of the game with fewer than 31 minutes remaining. With a defender at his back and about 7:20 on the clock, Martinez beat the Andover Central goalkeeper, who had come outside of his box, and found the back of the net to extend Miege’s lead. Hagen added another goal within a minute to seal the victory.
Miege has won six boys soccer championships in all.
Stags go back-to-back as they defeat Andover Central 3-0! It's our 4th title in the last 6yrs. So happy for our 11 SRs. Gonna miss you guys! pic.twitter.com/dM3RnRWLM9— Stags Soccer (@Stags_Soccer) November 4, 2017
