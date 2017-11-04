Lincoln Prep boys soccer team falls in state championship

Lincoln Prep’s bid for its first boys soccer state championship fell one victory short.
Priory upended Lincoln Prep 3-0 to win the Missouri Class 2 title Saturday in Fenton, Mo.
Priory (19-4) scored all three of its goals before halftime, including one just three minutes into the match.
“They were very good, easily the best team we’ve played this season,” Lincoln Prep coach Lucas Richardson said in a phone interview after the match. “They scored early, and we were a little shocked and just a little overwhelmed by everything.
“But I’m proud of the way we handled it after halftime. We carried the play in the second half. We just couldn’t put a goal in.”
William Kelly scored twice for Priory after Drew Ahlering tallied the opener. After scoring a hat trick in the semifinal win Friday, Lincoln Prep’s Parker Bata left the match because of an injury early in the first half.
“That rocked us a little bit,” Richardson said.
Lincoln Prep finished the season 19-6.
“When you lose a game, it’s harder to see the big picture, but when you think about what they’ve done, it’s pretty amazing,” Richardson said. “I think they’ll (understand) that over the next couple of days”
