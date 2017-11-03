Lincoln Prep boys soccer team advances to Missouri Class 2 state final

As the Lincoln Prep boys soccer team prepared for its first appearance in the state semifinals, first-year coach Lucas Richardson stressed over how his players might respond to a unique moment.
They answered that rather quickly.
The Blue Tigers scored in the opening minute on Friday, the kickstart to a 3-1 victory against Bayless in the Missouri Class 2 semifinals in Fenton, Mo.
Lincoln Prep (19-5) will face Priory (18-7) in the Class 2 title match at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“I think getting that early goal made us realize that we belong here,” Richardson said in a phone interview after the match. “An early goal like that, it just calmed everything down.”
Parker Bata scored the goal after Roberto Ramirez fought to win a ball near midfield. It was on omen, of sorts.
After Bayless tied the match before halftime, Bata responded with another goal in the opening minute of the second half. He finished off a hat trick in the closing minutes.
Lincoln Prep goalkeeper Marc Villanueva made three saves.
“On the way down there, we were joking around, asking the guys what kind of trip this was going to be for us. One of our kids said, ‘This is a business trip, Coach,’” Richardson said. “That’s how they handled it. They played hard, and that’s been the key for us all season.”
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments