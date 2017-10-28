St. Michael volleyball concludes inaugural season with fourth place at state

St. Michael the Archangel wrapped up its inaugural season with a fourth-place finish in the Missouri Class 2 state volleyball tournament, falling to Hermann 25-17, 25-10 in straight sets.
“We fought hard in the first set,” said Guardians coach Sheridan Zarda, a Kansas State graduate. “Defensively and offensively, we still didn’t connect very well with our setter in the middle, so we were kind of struggling with that in the first game.
“In the second game, I’ll give it to Hermann. They didn’t let anything fall. Their defense was phenomenal.”
Abigail Salanski notched five kills and eight digs to lead the way for the Guardians, who finished the year with an 18-18-2 record. Calista Bokenkroger had 10 assists for St. Michael, while Emma Foley paced the defense with a game-high 12 digs.
Brooke Grosse and Symantha Fredrick each had seven kills and 10 digs for the Bearcats (31-7-2), who had a .421 hitting percentage en route to a dominant second set.
It was the first state tournament appearance for a St. Michael team in any sport, as the school officially opened its doors in August.
“At the beginning of the season, I don’t even think they believed that this was a thing, that this could happen,” Zarda said. “The heart, the grit, the endurance they’ve shown and the perseverance that they’ve shown have set a new standard now at St. Michael for our volleyball program.
“So I’m very proud of each and every single one of them.”
