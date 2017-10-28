New brackets came out Saturday morning for the high school postseason in Kansas.
New brackets came out Saturday morning for the high school postseason in Kansas. Andy Lundberg Special to The Star
New brackets came out Saturday morning for the high school postseason in Kansas. Andy Lundberg Special to The Star

High School Sports

Regionals schedule set for Kansas high school football playoffs

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

October 28, 2017 2:22 PM

The Kansas high school football playoffs began Friday in Classes 6A and 5A. Outcomes of those matchups determined who advanced to the regional rounds.

Here are the updated brackets for the second round of the playoffs in those classes and the first round of the playoffs in Class 4A-Division I. Games will be held Nov. 3.

Class 6A Matchups

EAST

No. 1 Shawnee Mission East (8-1) vs. No. 9 Olathe Northwest (4-5)

No. 4 Blue Valley North (5-4) vs. No. 5 Olathe East (5-4)

Bottom half

No. 2 Blue Valley (6-3) vs. No. 10 Olathe South (4-5)

No. 3 Olathe North (6-3) vs. No. 6 Lawrence (5-4)

WEST

No. 1 Lawrence Free State (9-0) vs. No. 9 Junction City (5-3)

No. 4 Manhattan (8-1) vs. No. 5 Derby (8-1)

Bottom half

No. 2 Wichita Northwest (8-1) vs. No. 10 Wichita-Haysville Campus (5-4)

No. 3 Topeka (8-1) vs. No. 6 Garden City (7-2)

Class 5A Matchups

EAST

No. 1 Schlagle (9-0) vs. No. 9 Mill Valley (5-4)

No. 4 St. James Academy (7-2) vs. No. 5 Shawnee Heights (7-2)

Bottom half

No. 2 Aquinas (8-1) vs. No. 7 Bonner Springs (5-4)

No. 3 Pittsburg (7-2) vs. No. 11 Turner (4-5)

WEST

No. 1 Goddard (9-0) vs. No. 9 Andover (5-4)

No. 13 Salina South (3-6) vs. No. 12 Goddard-Eisenhower (4-5)

Bottom half

No. 2 Bishop Carroll (8-1) vs. No. 7 Kapaun Mount Carmel (6-3)

No. 3 Maize (8-1) vs. No. 6 Wichita Heights (6-3)

Class 4A-Div. I Matchups

EAST

1A Tonganoxie (9-0) vs. 2B De Soto (8-1)

3A Fort Scott (7-2) vs. 4B Chanute (5-4)

2A Bishop Miege (9-0) vs. 1B Basehor-Linwood (7-2)

4A Altamont-Labette County (8-1) vs. 3B Paola (7-2)

Bottom half

5A Mulvane (6-3) vs. 6B Andover Central (4-5)

7A Andale (9-0) vs. 8B Wamego (5-4)

6A Maize South (8-1) vs. 5B Wellington (5-4)

8A McPherson (8-1) vs. 7B Buhler (7-2)

To see the full brackets, go to kshsaa.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SM North football players raise money for Super Bo

    Through a tough football season, Shawnee Mission North football players Reese Sila and Noah Laird kept perspective by raising money for Bo Macan, who has a rare genetic disease.

SM North football players raise money for Super Bo

SM North football players raise money for Super Bo 1:04

SM North football players raise money for Super Bo
Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 1:36

Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights
Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other' 0:42

Blue Valley players know Driskell 'looking down on us ... but we need to play for each other'

View More Video