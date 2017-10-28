Regionals schedule set for Kansas high school football playoffs

The Kansas high school football playoffs began Friday in Classes 6A and 5A. Outcomes of those matchups determined who advanced to the regional rounds.
Here are the updated brackets for the second round of the playoffs in those classes and the first round of the playoffs in Class 4A-Division I. Games will be held Nov. 3.
Class 6A Matchups
EAST
No. 1 Shawnee Mission East (8-1) vs. No. 9 Olathe Northwest (4-5)
No. 4 Blue Valley North (5-4) vs. No. 5 Olathe East (5-4)
Bottom half
No. 2 Blue Valley (6-3) vs. No. 10 Olathe South (4-5)
No. 3 Olathe North (6-3) vs. No. 6 Lawrence (5-4)
WEST
No. 1 Lawrence Free State (9-0) vs. No. 9 Junction City (5-3)
No. 4 Manhattan (8-1) vs. No. 5 Derby (8-1)
Bottom half
No. 2 Wichita Northwest (8-1) vs. No. 10 Wichita-Haysville Campus (5-4)
No. 3 Topeka (8-1) vs. No. 6 Garden City (7-2)
Class 5A Matchups
EAST
No. 1 Schlagle (9-0) vs. No. 9 Mill Valley (5-4)
No. 4 St. James Academy (7-2) vs. No. 5 Shawnee Heights (7-2)
Bottom half
No. 2 Aquinas (8-1) vs. No. 7 Bonner Springs (5-4)
No. 3 Pittsburg (7-2) vs. No. 11 Turner (4-5)
WEST
No. 1 Goddard (9-0) vs. No. 9 Andover (5-4)
No. 13 Salina South (3-6) vs. No. 12 Goddard-Eisenhower (4-5)
Bottom half
No. 2 Bishop Carroll (8-1) vs. No. 7 Kapaun Mount Carmel (6-3)
No. 3 Maize (8-1) vs. No. 6 Wichita Heights (6-3)
Class 4A-Div. I Matchups
EAST
1A Tonganoxie (9-0) vs. 2B De Soto (8-1)
3A Fort Scott (7-2) vs. 4B Chanute (5-4)
2A Bishop Miege (9-0) vs. 1B Basehor-Linwood (7-2)
4A Altamont-Labette County (8-1) vs. 3B Paola (7-2)
Bottom half
5A Mulvane (6-3) vs. 6B Andover Central (4-5)
7A Andale (9-0) vs. 8B Wamego (5-4)
6A Maize South (8-1) vs. 5B Wellington (5-4)
8A McPherson (8-1) vs. 7B Buhler (7-2)
To see the full brackets, go to kshsaa.org.
