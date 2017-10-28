Rockhurst runs out the clock on Lee’s Summit West

When Rockhurst missed on a second-and-20 pass late in the fourth quarter, Lee’s Summit West coach Vinny Careswell knew the Titans would soon get the ball and one more shot at winning the game.
Then came the yellow flag.
A personal foul was called on West, and that kept Rockhurst’s drive alive. West never got the ball back, and Rockhurst ran out the clock to seal a 20-17 in a Class 6 District 4 semifinal Friday night at West.
Rockhurst took possession with 6 minutes 9 seconds left and never let go of the ball. A holding penalty sent the Hawklets back to their own 45-yard line, and quarterback Derek Green missed on a pass over the middle to tight end Jacob Sykes.
But a West player appeared to throw a Rockhurst player to the ground after the play, which led to the penalty. Rockhurst picked up a first down on the next play, one of three first downs the Hawklets picked up over the final seconds.
“I completely disagree with the call on the personal foul,” Careswell said. “If anything it should have been no-call. It was basically him protecting himself from getting crushed on the ground. They said he threw him but I disagree.”
The call became more crucial when Rockhurst later faced third and eight from the West 33. The Titans pressured Green as a he scrambled in the back field, but he had enough time to find running back Brady McCanles. McCanles grabbed the ball and made his way to a first down on the 20.
“There were stages in that fourth quarter where we had them stopped,” Careswell said. “And I’m going to go back to that penalty again, which I think was the game changer.”
Rockhurst coach Tony Severino changed the game when he told Green to keep the ball on the ground in the second half, and Green obeyed. He only made one other pass besides the two on the final drive.
“We came out in the second half and I told the kids at halftime, we are not going to throw the football unless we just literally have to, and we’re going to shove it down their throats,” Severino said.
Severino wanted the Hawklets to keep the ball and keep it out of the hands of West running back Phillip Brooks and wide receiver/defensive back Mario Goodrich. Brooks rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD in his final game as a Titan; Goodrich, also a senior, made three catches for 60 yards and could have easily had more if not for the frigid conditions.
“We had to keep it out of (Goodrich’s) and (Brooks’;) hands,” Severino said. “They’re so explosive, they can beat you at any time.”
Brooks caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Kobel in the first quarter for West’s first points shortly after Green tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Jack Eckels. Both defenses settled in after the first two possessions and the two teams went into halftime tied 7-7.
Mykal Wiley broke the tie with a 26-yard field goal early in the third quarter. McCanles, who finished with 117 yards rushing, put Rockhurst ahead 13-10 with a four-yard run, and the Titans retook the lead when Brooks scored from one yard out one play after busting up the middle for 28 yards early in the fourth quarter.
Rockhurst went up 20-17 on a 1-yard sneak by Green on Rockhurst’s next possession, and the Hawklets had the ball again after holding the Titans to a three-and-out.
For good.
“Credit to Rockhurst; they ran the ball well,” Careswell said. “And when they needed big pass plays they made big pass plays.”
