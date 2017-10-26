Liberty coach resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with student

Liberty High School accepted the resignation of girls basketball coach and teacher Noah Simpson on Thursday, following an investigation into “inappropriate electronic communications” with students, including a request for photographs from a former student.
Simpson was placed on a leave of absence on Oct. 5, when the school district was notified of the electronic conversations with a current student at the school, according to a news release Thursday from Liberty Public Schools. During the investigation into that claim, the school district was made aware of another reported incident that alleged Simpson solicited photographs from a former student who attended school in a different district.
“The district was able to determine that Mr. Simpson acted inappropriately and violated the district’s strict policy regarding electronic communications with students,” the Liberty Public Schools’ statement read.
Simpson could not be reached for comment.
The Missouri Children’s Division is still investigating the incidents, per the news release, but “the district has no evidence that criminal activity has occurred,” it said, adding that it will share information with any law enforcement agencies that pursue the matter further.
According to the school district, Simpson has agreed to end his employment with the school and further agreed that “he will neither seek nor accept employment in a public or private pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school system, day care center or youth center anywhere in the United States.”
Simpson was in his sixth year at Liberty and had served as the girls basketball coach all six years. Last week, Chad Fleming was named the program’s interim coach. The team will begin practice next week.
“The district has strict policies and high expectations regarding appropriate relationships and boundaries between staff and students,” the Liberty Public Schools statement read. “We appreciate and applaud the members of our community who brought this matter to our attention.”
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
