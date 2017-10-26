High School Sports

Missouri high school football playoff schedule, second round (Oct. 27)

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

October 26, 2017 12:20 PM

The second round of the Missouri high school football playoffs will take place Friday, Oct. 27. All game times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 6

Blue Springs South at Rock Bridge

Fort Zumwalt West at Blue Springs

Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit West, 7:05 p.m.

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill

CLASS 5

Liberty North at Liberty

St. Joseph Central at Staley

Park Hill South at William Chrisman

Truman at Fort Osage

Ruskin at Battle

Belton at Smith-Cotton

CLASS 4

Smithville at Platte County

St. Joseph Lafayette at Kearney

Grandview at Harrisonville

Nevada at Grain Valley

CLASS 3

St. Pius X at Maryville

Pembroke Hill at Chillicothe

Odessa at Center

Pleasant Hill at Hogan Prep

CLASS 2

Lawson at Lafayette County

Lathrop at Lexington

Holden at Summit Christian

Knob Noster at University Academy

CLASS 1

Lockwood at Midway

West Platte at East Buchanan

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

