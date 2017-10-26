Missouri high school football playoff schedule, second round (Oct. 27)

The second round of the Missouri high school football playoffs will take place Friday, Oct. 27. All game times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 6
Blue Springs South at Rock Bridge
Fort Zumwalt West at Blue Springs
Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit West, 7:05 p.m.
Lee’s Summit at Park Hill
CLASS 5
Liberty North at Liberty
St. Joseph Central at Staley
Park Hill South at William Chrisman
Truman at Fort Osage
Ruskin at Battle
Belton at Smith-Cotton
CLASS 4
Smithville at Platte County
St. Joseph Lafayette at Kearney
Grandview at Harrisonville
Nevada at Grain Valley
CLASS 3
St. Pius X at Maryville
Pembroke Hill at Chillicothe
Odessa at Center
Pleasant Hill at Hogan Prep
CLASS 2
Lawson at Lafayette County
Lathrop at Lexington
Holden at Summit Christian
Knob Noster at University Academy
CLASS 1
Lockwood at Midway
West Platte at East Buchanan
