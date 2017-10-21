Milton Braasch II, #1, of Shawnee Mission East fought off Matt O'Keefe, #33, of Rockhurst Friday, Sept. 15 at the Shawnee Mission North district stadium.
Milton Braasch II, #1, of Shawnee Mission East fought off Matt O'Keefe, #33, of Rockhurst Friday, Sept. 15 at the Shawnee Mission North district stadium. SUSAN PFANNMULLER Special to the Star

High School Sports

SM East and Free State are top seeds in Kansas Class 6A football playoffs

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

October 21, 2017 11:30 AM

Classes 6A and 5A in Kansas played their final regular season football games Friday night. The first round of the playoffs begins next week, with Week 9 matchups determining who will play in regionals.

The KSHSAA seeded teams in the East and West sections 1-16 and released brackets for the rest of the season Saturday morning.

Class 6A Matchups

EAST

No. 1 Shawnee Mission East (7-1) vs. No. 16 Gardner Edgerton (0-8), held at SM North Stadium on Oct. 26

No. 8 Shawnee Mission South (3-5) vs. No. 9 Olathe Northwest (3-5)

No. 4 Blue Valley North (4-4) vs. No. 13 Shawnee Mission North (1-7)

No. 5 Olathe East (4-4) vs. No. 12 Wyandotte (1-6)

Bottom half

No. 2 Blue Valley (5-3) vs. No. 15 Shawnee Mission West (0-8)

No. 7 Shawnee Mission Northwest (4-4) vs. No. 10 Olathe South (3-5)

No. 3 Olathe North (5-3) vs. No. 14 Blue Valley West (1-7), held at ODAC

No. 6 Lawrence (4-4) vs. No. 11 Blue Valley Northwest (2-6)

WEST

No. 1 Lawrence Free State (8-0) vs. No. 16 Wichita North (0-8)

No. 8 Wichita West (5-3) vs. No. 9 Junction City (4-3)

No.4 Manhattan (7-1) vs. No. 13 Wichita East (3-5)

No. 5 Derby (7-1) vs. No. 12 Dodge City (3-5)

Bottom half

No. 2 Wichita Northwest (7-1) vs. No. 15 Wichita Southeast (1-7)

No. 7 Hutchinson (5-3) vs. Wichita-Haysville Campus (4-4)

No. 3 Topeka (7-1) vs. Wichita South (1-7), held at Hummer Park

No. 6 Garden City (6-2) vs. Topeka-Washburn Rural (4-4)

Class 5A Matchups

EAST

No. 1 Schlagle (8-0) vs. No. 16 Topeka-Highland Park (0-8)

No. 8 Topeka-Seaman (4-4) vs. No. 9 Mill Valley (4-4)

No. 4 St. James Academy (6-2) vs. No. 13 Lansing (2-6)

No. 5 Shawnee Heights (6-2) vs. No. 12 Leavenworth (3-5)

Bottom half

No. 2 Aquinas (7-1) vs. No. 15 JC Harmon (0-8)

No. 7 Bonner Springs vs. No. 10 Blue Valley Southwest (3-5)

No. 3 Pittsburg (6-2) vs. No. 14 Washington (2-6)

No. 6 Sumner Academy (4-3) vs. No. 11 Turner (3-5)

WEST

No. 1 Goddard (8-0) vs. No. 16 Salina Central (0-8)

No. 8 Valley Center (5-3) vs. No. 9 Andover (4-4)

No. 4 Liberal (6-2) vs. No. 13 Salina South (2-6)

No. 5 Great Bend (5-3) vs. No. 12 Goddard-Eisenhower (3-5)

Bottom half

No. 2 Bishop Carroll (7-1) vs. No. 15 Arkansas City (1-7)

No. 7 Kapaun Mount Carmel (5-3) vs. No. 10 Emporia (4-4)

No.3 Maize (7-1) vs. No. 14 Topeka West (1-7)

No. 6 Wichita Heights (5-3) vs. No. 11 Newton (3-5)

To see the full brackets, go to kshsaa.org.

Class 6A Standings

EAST

1. Shawnee Mission East (7-1), point differential 87

2. Blue Valley (5-3), point differential 20

3. Olathe North (5-3), point differential 9

4. Blue Valley North (4-4), point differential 20

5. Olathe East (4-4), point differential 15

6. Lawrence (4-4), point differential 12

7. Shawnee Mission Northwest (4-4), point differential -9

8. Shawnee Mission South (3-5), point differential -12

9. Olathe Northwest (3-5), point differential -14

10. Olathe South (3-5), point differential -29

11. Blue Valley Northwest (2-6), point differential -54

12. Wyandotte (1-6), point differential -53

13. Shawnee Mission North (1-7), point differential -69

14. Blue Valley West (1-7), point differential -74

15. Shawnee Mission West (0-8), point differential -87

16. Gardner Edgerton (0-8), point differential -88

WEST

1. Lawrence Free State (8-0), point differential 80

2. Wichita Northwest (7-1), point differential 85

3. Manhattan (7-1), point differential 82

4. Derby (7-1), point differential 74

5. Topeka (6-1), point differential 71

6. Garden City (6-2), point differential 27

7. Hutchinson (5-3), point differential 26

8. Wichita West (5-3), point differential 19

9. Junction City (4-3), point differential 21

10. Wichita-Haysville Campus (4-4), point differential 6

11. Topeka-Washburn Rural (4-4), point differential -1

12. Dodge City (3-5), point differential -19

13. Wichita East (3-5), point differential -25

14. Wichita South (3-5), point differential -73

15. Wichita Southeast (1-7), point differential -78

16. Wichita North (0-8), point differential -98

Class 5A Standings

EAST

1. Schlagle (8-0), point differential 101

2. Aquinas (7-1), point differential 78

3. Pittsburg (6-2), point differential 41

4. St. James Academy (6-2), point differential 39

5. Shawnee Heights (6-2), point differential 36

6. Sumner Academy (4-3), point differential 6

7. Bonner Springs (4-4), point differential 5

8. Topeka-Seaman (4-4), point differential 4

9. Mill Valley (4-4), point differential -8

10. Blue Valley Southwest (3-5), point differential -25

11. Turner (3-5), point differential -29

12. Leavenworth (3-5), -40

13. Lansing (2-6), point differential -25

14.Washington (2-6), point differential -58

15. Highland Park (0-7), point differential -91

16. JC Harmon (0-8), point differential -99

WEST

1. Goddard (8-0), point differential 95

2. Bishop Carroll (7-1), point differential 69

3. Maize (7-1), point differential 43

4. Liberal (6-2), point differential 41

5. Great Bend (5-3), point differential 37

6. Wichita Heights (5-3), point differential 23

7. Kapaun Mount Carmel (5-3), point differential 23

8. Valley center (5-3), point differential -1

9. Andover (4-4), point differential 17

10. Emporia (4-4), point differential -10

11. Goddard-Eisenhower (3-5), point differential -5

12. Newton (3-5), point differential -25

13. Salina South (2-6), point differential -44

14. Topeka West (1-7), point differential -78

15. Arkansas City (1-7), point differential -80

16. Salina Central (0-8), point differential -93

