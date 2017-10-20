Liberty names interim girls basketball coach after head coach placed on leave

As Liberty High School girls basketball coach Noah Simpson remains on administrative leave pending a misconduct investigation, the program is moving on during his absence.
Liberty has named Chad Fleming the team’s interim coach, The Star has learned. The players were informed of the move Friday.
Simpson was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 5. He is also a teacher at the school.
A Liberty Public Schools spokesperson, who has declined to explain the nature of the alleged misconduct, told The Star earlier this week that the investigation remains ongoing.
“LPS takes any report of alleged misconduct seriously,” Liberty Public Schools director of communications Dallas Ackerman wrote in a statement earlier this month. “Expectations of our staff members are made clear, and board policies are in place should a situation arise. It is not the practice of Liberty Public Schools to comment on personnel matters. Investigations take time, and it is important to respect all involved.”
Simpson is in his sixth year at Liberty and has served as the head girls basketball coach all six years.
Missouri high school basketball teams are eligible to start practicing on Oct. 30. Fleming, a 2001 graduate of Liberty, will meet with prospective players Monday.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments