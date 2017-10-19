Kansas high school football: As end of regular season looms, rankings keep status quo

Rankings compiled by Varsity Kansas remained unchanged for Kansas City area schools after Week 7 action.
Lawrence Free State still leads Class 6A, Goddard leads 5A and Bishop Miege leads 4A-Division I. All three are undefeated.
No. 2 Aquinas (6-1) will host unranked Blue Valley (5-2) in the schools’ final regular season game on Friday.
The first round of the 6A and 5A playoffs will take place next week. All other schools will play their scheduled district games before they are seeded for regionals, which begin Nov. 3 in every classification.
KSHSAA will seed the eastern and western sections of the state 1-16 for both of the larger classes by Saturday morning. Of all the area schools, Free State is the only one that will play in the western section.
CLASS 6A
1. Lawrence Free State 7-0 (1)
2. Derby 6-1 (2)
3. SM East 6-1 (3)
4. Wichita Northwest 6-1 (4)
5. Topeka 6-1 (5)
CLASS 5A
1. Goddard 7-0 (1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 6-1 (2)
3. Bishop Carroll 6-1 (3)
4. St. James 5-2 (4)
5. Maize 6-1 (NR)
CLASS 4A-DIV. I
1. Bishop Miege 7-0 (1)
2. De Soto 7-0 (2)
3. Andale 7-0 (5)
4. Maize South 6-1 (4)
5. McPherson 6-1 (NR)
CLASS 4A-DIV. I
1. Pratt 7-0 (1)
2. Scott City 7-0 (2)
3. Holcomb 6-1 (3)
4. Columbus 6-1 (4)
5. Smoky Valley 6-1 (NR)
CLASS 3A
1. Nemaha Central 7-0 (1)
2. Phillipsburg 7-0 (2)
3. Silver Lake 7-0 (3)
4. Conway Springs 7-0 (4)
5. Galena 7-0 (5)
CLASS 2-1A
1. Lyndon 7-0 (1)
2. Jefferson North 7-0 (2)
3. Smith Center 6-1 (3)
4. Ell-Saline 6-0 (4)
5. Jackson Heights 7-0 (NR)
8-MAN-DIV. I
1. Burlingame 7-0 (1)
2. Spearville 7-0 (2)
3. West Elk 7-0 (3)
4. Osborne 6-1 (4)
5. St. Francis 5-1 (5)
8-MAN-DIV. II
1. Hanover 7-0 (1)
2. Pike Valley 7-0 (2)
3. Hutch Central Christian 7-0 (3)
4. Otis-Bison 6-1 (NR)
5. Hodgeman County 5-1 (5)
